Contenders come to Oakton’s holiday event for a challenge — and get it

Most players who entered Oakton’s gymnasium for its three-day, three-game holiday round robin did so as members of teams with lengthy winning streaks. And so, in between bites of concession-stand pizza in the hallway, they talked about their programs’ grand expectations for playoff basketball. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Among the competitors were three Northern Virginia public schools — Woodgrove (7-0), Oakton (9-1) and No. 12 Robinson (7-2) — which, even after a challenging week, remain unbeaten against fellow Northern Virginia publics.

But after a season of blowout wins, many players said they needed a challenge like Friday, the final day of the event. Tougher competition. More fatigue. A good kick in the teeth. On the sidelines, one coach told his players, “Don’t be stupid.”

“This isn’t our brand of basketball,” another said.

What better way to prepare for the playoffs?

“We’ll try to simulate [these experiences] in practice — we’ll go five-on-seven and try different things,” Robinson Coach T.J. Dade said after a 38-28 loss to Maryland private school Holy Child (8-3). “But man, it’s hard to simulate that.”

For Robinson, the impossible simulation was a hounding Holy Child defense, led by junior guard Jaeda Wilson, which prompted flashbacks to the Madison defense that eliminated the Rams in the Class 6 state semifinals last year.

Though the Rams remained competitive in the first quarter, their bread-and-butter interior scoring wore thin as Holy Child embraced a more physical game and swallowed up Robinson paint touches. A 9-7 Rams lead at the end of the first quarter turned to a 17-11 deficit at half and 31-16 gulf at the end of the third.

“When you see that wheel start wobbling, it’s not long before a couple of the others start wobbling, and now the bus is broken down,” Dade said. “But there were moments of resilience. We fought back.”

Reps like those, senior forward Caroline Shimp said, are far more valuable than blowouts come playoff time.

“Having this matchup early, it’s a lesson for the defenders we’ll face in the postseason,” Shimp said.

Woodgrove, which won its three games by a combined 80 points, will begin 2023 as the lone Northern Virginia team with an undefeated record. But the round robin took its toll, as the Wolverines allowed South County (2-7) to remain within striking distance through the second half of Friday’s contest.

A spotless record, though, is still a spotless record. After losing linchpins from last year’s run to the Class 5 state title game, the Wolverines called the event a “reminder” to the rest of the region of just how dangerous — with athleticism, poise and a bench that runs 10 deep — they can be.

“Everyone knows we’re good for a Loudoun County team,” senior captain Jenna Steadman said. “We were proving we could play outside the county. We’re not just good for Loudoun County.”

No public school’s stock rose higher than Oakton’s after Friday’s 44-37 win over Elizabeth Seton (8-4), a private school and member of the uber-competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. While players from the host school said the experience paled to their mid-December trip to the Midwest — during which they played the defending Indiana state champions at the original “Hoosiers” gym — the victory was the outcome of those earlier bonding experiences.

Led by senior guard Caitlin Crump and junior guard Finley Tarr, the Cougars passed substantially more than they dribbled at the behest of Coach Fred Priester. Oakton began the game on a 16-3 stretch, running and gunning until the visiting Conquistadors could no longer keep up.

“When we’re all so tired and together every single day, I feel like it bonds us,” Tarr, who hit four 3-pointers against Seton, said.

