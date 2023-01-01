Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ron Rivera wanted this moment. He traded for his quarterback specifically for this moment. This week, he reinserted his quarterback as the starter, hoping, wishing and praying he would be confident and ready enough to perform in this moment. And that plan failed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The most consequential moment in Rivera’s three years as Washington’s head coach came down to the quarterback of his choosing. He was the — ahem — effing guy who wanted Carson Wentz. He was this broken quarterback’s greatest defender, starting in March when he committed draft capital for the services of Wentz and continuing to this past week, when he benched Taylor Heinicke for Sunday’s must-win game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rivera bet on himself, that his offseason gamble would come back and reap the rewards of a postseason berth. And that decision failed.

The riverboat he rolled into town on three years ago is sinking. And Rivera’s idea of saving the season, his team’s chances, and shoot, maybe his job was to ask Wentz to hand out floaties — which he promptly threw away for three interceptions.

After Washington went winless in its past three games, but still with a playoff berth within grasp, Rivera wanted a “spark” and turned to Wentz. But during the Commanders’ 24-10 loss to the Browns, Wentz looked uncomfortable in the pocket and unreliable as a starting quarterback in this league. His first pass attempt sailed over the head of running back Jonathan Williams. And that might go down as one of his better passes of the day.

The entire league knows the scarlet letter on Wentz’s scouting report: He holds the ball too dang long. Rivera has known that as well, we should assume, because it was his call to resuscitate Wentz’s career and bring him to town. After one season, the Indianapolis Colts soured on Wentz, choosing a quickie divorce when he couldn’t lead the team to two final regular-season wins that would’ve assured a playoff berth. But the Colts’ giveaway was Rivera’s gold, as he so passionately expressed after the last time Wentz won a game as his starter.

“I’m the f------ guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape. … Okay? And that’s what p----- me off, because the young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time,” Rivera said after the Commanders’ Week 6 win.

I have nothing against Wentz. He’s been an easy target to pile on, and some media members in his previous stops (Philadelphia, then Indianapolis) have ripped him for matters that have nothing to do with football. And there’s something morally messed-up when fans in No. 4 jerseys can celebrate Deshaun Watson, of all people, while Wentz has to jog off the field with his head down as home fans pepper him with boos.

But as nice of a “young man” as Wentz may be, he is damaged goods. And Rivera should’ve known that when he was the — sorry, kids — effing guy who watched tape on Wentz, then made the decision to trade for him.

After his performance — 16-of-28 for 143 yards, with three picks and three sacks — Wentz dressed in the corner stall that belongs to the team’s starting quarterback. He pulled on his cowboy boots and grabbed his burgundy undershirt, one that perfectly matches the team colors. He certainly looked the part of the quarterback Rivera has believed him to be. Those measurements make you salivate: a 6-foot-5 frame and 10-inch hands that allowed him to stretch the ball over the goal line and cap a 96-yard, 21-play drive to end the first half Sunday. But beyond the surface of his physical abilities and past résumé, Wentz exhibits the body language of a broken quarterback.

His second pass attempt of the game was a force to Terry McLaurin when a force was completely unnecessary. After his second interception, when he threw into double coverage while Williams was open for the safe, checkdown option, fans started the “Hein-i-cke! Hein-i-cke!” chants. Throughout the game, they continued to comfort themselves with this plea. And judging from Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland, the Heinicke fan club still runs deep within the Washington locker room.

“If you know football, you know [Wentz] has a slow release. And you know Heinicke gets the ball out fast,” Ragland said after the game. “Like, some of the guys I know on the team, they would’ve preferred Heinicke because they know he gets the ball out. You can see it on film, too, though. They play different with each quarterback.”

Wentz spent the rest of the day ducking for cover, making panicked decisions and misfiring his targets. Near the end, while back on the sideline following another pick, Wentz wiped his sweat but kept the towel over his face a little longer. No longer walking the sideline and fist-pumping the teammates he was letting down, Wentz put on his white hat and shoved those large paws of his into hand warmers.

“We drove the ball in that last possession in the first half, and we just felt we’d be able to sustain something like that again,” Rivera said, about Wentz’s performance, “and we just didn’t do it.”

Washington (7-8-1) is now guaranteed not to have a winning record for the seventh straight season. All this was supposed to change, particularly this year. Rivera’s third. A significant year because the team should have grown up past the stage of establishing a culture and identity. Add in a bruising interior defense, a young and talented corps of offensive weapons, and Rivera’s chosen quarterback, and the Commanders should have made a leap to contend for a playoff spot. Earlier this week, when hope was still high, Rivera spoke about the possibility of making the playoffs this season.

“I think the value more than anything else … for me it’s to you guys: Gotcha,” Rivera said, trying to slightly dunk on reporters. Meaning, in your face, big bad media! We made the playoffs despite being the most dysfunctional franchise in the league!

Unfortunately for Rivera, the real ‘gotcha’ moment came Sunday.

By the time he walked onto the field to shake the hand of Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, his steps serenaded by the boos of fans who were so angry they stuck around, the team’s playoff chances were on life support. Miles away in Detroit, the Lions were taking care of their business and fulfilling one half of the doomsday scenario. Wins by the Lions and Packers, who played later in the afternoon, compounded by a Commanders’ loss, would soon end Washington’s wild card hopes.

Yet when a reporter asked Rivera if he would consider starting Sam Howell in the regular-season finale if Washington were eliminated by the end of the day, Rivera froze. He stared at the reporter while considering this possibility in silence for three very long, very awkward seconds.

“We could be eliminated?” Rivera asked earnestly, completely unaware of this scenario.

In the most critical moment of his time as Washington’s head coach, Rivera didn’t realize how dire Sunday’s game was. He traded for Wentz. He started Wentz. He trusted his quarterback when the team needed him most. And it all failed.

