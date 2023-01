Carson Wentz, who came on in relief of Taylor Heinicke in last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers and completed 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, will make his first start since Week 6. Expect Washington to try to make things easy on its quarterback by running the ball early and often. Antonio Gibson is out with an injury, so rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. could be poised for a heavy workload. The Browns have one of the league’s worst run defenses and have allowed an average of 162 yards on the ground over their last three games.