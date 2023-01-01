Maryland’s woes deepen as the Terps take an 81-46 trouncing at Michigan

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The tunnel leading to the Maryland locker room was virtually deserted Sunday night. The exception was Coach Kevin Willard, who leaned against a wall as he waited to address the 81-46 drubbing his team had just taken from Michigan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Terrapins players were not made available to speak with reporters, with the majority of them making haste to board the team bus and leave behind their most lopsided loss of the season and their fourth in six games, furthering blunting what had been a promising start to Willard’s first season in College Park.

Maryland (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) instead departed Crisler Center nursing its largest margin of defeat since an 85-44 loss to No. 2 Duke on Jan. 24, 2009. The Terps also lost their fourth in a row to a power conference opponent, with the past two coming by a combined 62 points.

Advertisement

The latest calamity included Maryland falling behind 17-0 and shooting 18 for 68 (26.5 percent) overall while getting outrebounded 49-30. The Terps trailed by 31 points at halftime and permitted Michigan (8-5, 2-0) to shoot 28 for 56 (50 percent).

“Obviously I didn’t have them ready to play,” Willard said. “This is on me. You know, those guys, we practiced good the last two days. Just came out, unfortunately just got off to such a bad start. Three or four games we’ve gotten off to bad starts [and] we just haven’t been able to fight our way out.”

Backup guard Jahari Long, a transfer from Seton Hall who joined Willard on his move to Maryland, led the Terps with nine points. Maryland’s starters combined to score just 22 points and shoot 9 for 40 (22.5 percent). Season scoring leader Jahmir Young managed five points in 19 minutes.

Maryland had no answer for Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson, whose 32 points featured 13-for-16 shooting to go with 12 rebounds. At one point in the second half, the former DeMatha star had 28 points — and the Terrapins combined had 25.

Advertisement

Terrance Williams II (Gonzaga College High) added 11 points and five rebounds for the Wolverines, who ended a two-game skid by posting the largest margin of victory in a series that began in 1927.

“Michigan played great and Hunter was terrific, but we can’t come out with the energy that we’ve come out with,” Willard said. “We’ll go through this one and look at it and dissect it because ... some of these starts that we’ve had, it’s unfortunate and we’ve just got to figure it out.”

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s loss:

Flagrant foul

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 junior, was assessed a flagrant foul late in the first half following a tussle over a loose ball with Maryland’s Noah Batchelor. Both players fell to the court attempting to gain possession, and officials reviewed the sequence before determining Dickinson had exceeded the limits warranting a common foul.

Advertisement

The episode highlighted the distaste that Dickinson has expressed for Maryland. The 2020 All-Met Player of the Year was one of the most coveted recruits in the country but did not list the Terrapins among his final choices. Dickinson has claimed Maryland spurned him during the recruiting process under former coach Mark Turgeon, but the school did offer him a scholarship in the fall of his sophomore year.

Still, the animosity has lingered.

“Maryland fans would probably think this is all I live for,” Dickinson said. “To be fair, it did lose a little bit of juice with the changes and everything, but Maryland is still the hometown team.”

Lineup overhaul

Willard was so disappointed by the lack of effort from his starting lineup during the first half that he sat four starters, leaving only Don Carey on the floor to join Long, Batchelor, Patrick Emilien and Ian Martinez as the starting unit to open the second half.

Advertisement

Other reserves also played extended minutes in the second half, when the Terps’ deficit grew as large as 38 points.

“It wasn’t benching,” Willard said. “It was just trying to find a little spark within the guys. Obviously that first unit didn’t have a whole lot, so trying to get a little spark, get some guys that haven’t got a whole lot of minutes. When you’re down 31 at half, you’re probably not coming back and winning.”

GiftOutline Gift Article