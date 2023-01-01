Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The revival of the NFC East has the potential to take the spotlight on the Sunday of Week 17 of the NFL season. The New York Giants will be able to clinch a playoff spot, and the Philadelphia Eagles are in line to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC’s postseason field.

All four NFC East teams are in playoff positions entering Sunday’s play. The Dallas Cowboys already have clinched a postseason berth. The Washington Commanders can secure a playoff spot Sunday but would need plenty of help.

The Eagles host the New Orleans Saints in an early-afternoon game in Philadelphia. A victory would give them the NFC East title and the conference’s top seed. The Eagles would have the conference’s lone first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage through the conference championship game, if they can get that far. The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC would go through Philadelphia.

This is the Eagles’ second attempt at securing the No. 1 seed. They lost to the Cowboys last weekend in Arlington, Tex. They could be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for a second straight game. The league MVP candidate is plagued by a sprained right shoulder. He returned to the practice field Thursday but was listed as doubtful on the injury report for this game. Backup Gardner Minshew would make a second straight start if Hurts cannot play against the Saints.

The Giants would punch their postseason ticket with a triumph over the Indianapolis Colts in an early-afternoon game in East Rutherford, N.J. This is the Giants’ second attempt to clinch a playoff spot. They lost in Minnesota last weekend.

The Giants are attempting to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. They don’t have a postseason victory since they won the Super Bowl to conclude the 2011 season, with Tom Coughlin as their coach and Eli Manning as their quarterback.

Few regarded the Giants as viable playoff contenders when this season began. They’d had five straight losing seasons. They went 4-13 last season, leading co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch to perform an organizational housecleaning. They fired Joe Judge as their coach. Dave Gettleman retired as general manager. The immediate expectations were decidedly modest for the new regime of Coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen. Quarterback Daniel Jones and tailback Saquon Barkley resembled draft busts. A return to respectability and signs of progress would have been plenty.

But Schoen and Daboll have done far more. The Giants got off to a 6-1 start. Jones has been entirely competent. Barkley has regained star status and is the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher. The Giants have regressed recently, going 1-4-1 in their past six games. But a playoff appearance would be a significant achievement.

The Commanders hold the NFC’s No. 7 seed entering Sunday’s play. They just made a starting-quarterback switch back to Carson Wentz and host the Cleveland Browns in an early-afternoon game. To secure a playoff spot, they need to beat the Browns and have the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers all lose (or in the Packers’ case, tie).

