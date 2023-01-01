Wizards dominate Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks for fifth straight win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILWAUKEE — With his surging team moving closer to a spot in the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament, Washington Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke over the past few days of the need to play with urgency, to make up for lost ground quickly. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Milwaukee Bucks were happy to lend a hand Sunday.

Washington’s 118-95 victory was its fifth straight and its second in a row against a team playing at less than full strength. After thumping the shorthanded Orlando Magic on Friday, they trumped a Bucks team without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness), Jrue Holiday (non-covid illness) and Khris Middleton (knee soreness).

Without Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) for the third straight game — and why push him to return? — the Wizards again did what they were supposed to. Washington (17-21) racked up a 26-point lead in the second quarter by taking advantage of Antetokounmpo’s absence in the paint and complementing that success with jumpers from Rui Hachimura. He led all scorers with 26 points off the bench on 11-for-18 shooting, and the Wizards had a 72-26 edge in the paint.

With the win, the Wizards moved into 10th place in the East — the final spot in the play-in tournament. They spent Sunday night in nitpicking territory for the second straight game. Their 18 turnovers were too many, but the Wizards could afford them if it meant 29 assists on 50 field goals. Washington had five scorers in double figures heading into the fourth quarter thanks to the egalitarian offense and ended up with six.

Advertisement

Kyle Kuzma recorded the second triple-double of his career with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Deni Avdija had 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Center Daniel Gafford had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and five rebounds after earning a first-quarter technical for jawing with Joe Ingles. Corey Kispert, starting in Beal’s place, added 12 points. The Wizards ran wild on offense all night and never dipped below 50 percent shooting after the first quarter.

Bobby Portis led five Bucks scorers in double figures with 19 points to go with 10 rebounds, but Milwaukee (23-13) was mediocre without Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday. It shot 35.4 percent from the floor and 26.5 percent from three-point range.

Here’s what else you need to know about Sunday’s win:

Triple-double Kuzma

Kuzma’s other triple-double was with Washington, too. He had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against Brooklyn on Feb. 10, 2022.

Gafford stays steady

Gafford’s 17-point effort followed an 11-point night against Orlando and 14 points against Phoenix while starting alongside Porzingis. Gafford totaled seven blocks over those two games but just one Sunday, though he made up for it with four assists. His 13 points in the first quarter made for the highest-scoring period of his career.

A rarity

Sunday’s game was just the fifth time this season that Milwaukee did not score at least 100 points.

GiftOutline Gift Article