Zombies are suddenly thriving in the NFL. Teams left for dead weeks ago are stumbling and lurching toward Week 18, suddenly on a mission to devour a playoff spot. The Packers were 4-8 and on the brink of considering whether to launch their quarterback succession plan. The Patriots were an embarrassment that flung the worst lateral in football history. But owing to perfectly calibrated wreckage around their own victories, both can make the postseason with one more win. If they don’t, the Lions and Steelers — once 1-6 and 2-6, respectively — might take those spots.