Boys’ basketball Top 20: Gonzaga now No. 1; five teams join after holidays

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A new year has arrived, and some local boys’ programs will spend the first part of 2023 trying to make up for a rough home stretch in 2022. The holiday season brought about numerous tournaments and showcase events for the area’s best programs — and that stiff competition provided tight games and plenty of change for our basketball rankings.

Even mighty Paul VI, the No. 1 team to start the season, went down. Playing Christopher Columbus (Fla.) on ESPN, the Panthers lost, 57-55. With that result, undefeated Gonzaga and St. John’s slide past the Panthers and into the top two spots.

Farther down the list, five teams in our Top 20 two weeks ago have dropped out. In their place, are a private school contender, an undefeated D.C. squad, two Prince George’s County powers and a red-hot Northern Virginia team.

Advertisement

Now that it’s January, conference play will take over most of the schedule. For some teams, this will mean slightly smoother sailing. For others, it means that the hard part is just getting started.

1. Gonzaga (10-0) Last ranked: 2

The Eagles went to New York and took care of business at the Jordan Holiday Classic, earning wins over celebrated programs from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

2. St. John’s (12-0) LR: 3

The Cadets topped St. Augustine (Calif.) to win a competitive bracket at the Holiday Classic in San Diego.

3. Paul VI (9-1) LR: 1

The Panthers lost for the first time this season in the semifinals of the prestigious City of Palms Classic; they fell to Miami’s Christopher Columbus High by two points.

4. Hayfield (7-0) LR: 5

The Hawks picked up two wins at the Governor’s Challenge, beating Archbishop Ryan (Pa.) and Elizabeth (N.J.).

Advertisement

5. Bullis (8-0) LR: 7

The Bulldogs won three games in three days to capture the Bullis Holiday Classic title.

6. Bishop McNamara (10-1) LR: 9

The Mustangs’ three-win week included a five-overtime thriller against Archbishop Ryan (Pa.).

7. Jackson-Reed (12-2) LR: 6

After a strong run, the Tigers fell to Wellington (Fla.) by two points in overtime of the championship of the Palm Beach National Holiday Classic in Florida.

8. Sidwell Friends (9-3) LR: 4

The Quakers dropped two games at the King Cotton Holiday Classic in Arkansas.

9. DeMatha (9-3) LR: 10

The Stags picked up wins over Dream City Christian (Ariz.) and Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at the Governor’s Challenge.

10. Patriot (6-2) LR: 8

The Pioneers lost their second two-point heartbreaker of the season, falling to Middletown (Del.) at the Governor’s Challenge, 68-66.

Advertisement

11. Battlefield (12-0) LR: 13

The Bobcats picked up three wins to keep their perfect start alive.

12. Wise (8-0) LR: 14

The Pumas beat teams from Howard County, Prince George’s County and Charles County last week.

13. St. Andrew’s (7-2) LR: NR

After an 0-2 start, the Lions have won seven straight.

14. Good Counsel (9-3) LR: 17

The Falcons bounced back from a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference loss to DeMatha by winning three games at the Champion Durham Classic.

15. Churchill (5-2) LR: 11

The Bulldogs lost to Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Patriot in the home stretch of 2022.

16. National Christian (6-3) LR: 16

The Eagles beat St. John Paul the Great but fell to St. Benedict’s (N.J.).

17. Theodore Roosevelt (10-0) LR: NR

The Rough Riders beat Eleanor Roosevelt to win the In the Water Basketball Battle.

18. Oxon Hill (8-0) LR: NR

Advertisement

The Clippers beat Thomas Stone and Huntingtown to keep an undefeated start alive.

19. South County (5-2) LR: NR

After losing two of their first three games, the Stallions have gotten things back on track.

20. Meade (6-1) LR: 18

The Mustangs lost to Catonsville (Md.) by 10 for their first defeat of the season.

Dropped out: No. 12 Bishop O’Connell, No. 15 Eleanor Roosevelt, No. 19 Shabach Christian, No. 20 Bishop Ireton

On the bubble: Bowie, Damascus, Georgetown Prep, McKinley Tech, Riverdale Baptist

GiftOutline Gift Article