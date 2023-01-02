T.J. Oshie nears return; Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom making progress

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Forward T.J. Oshie is close to returning to the Washington Capitals’ lineup after being sidelined since mid-December. Oshie suffered a noncontact upper-body injury on Dec. 17 against Toronto. He was skating on the backcheck and pulled up in clear discomfort, skated to the bench but then had to stand up as he leaned on his stick grimacing in pain. It was his second major injury of the season.

Oshie was previously hurt Oct. 29 against Nashville and missed 11 games before returning Nov. 23.

At Monday’s practice, Oshie was in a full contact jersey and working on the first unit of the power play — a good sign that he will be in the lineup for Washington’s game Tuesday at home against the Buffalo Sabres. If Oshie does not play Tuesday, he is expected to suit up sooner rather than later.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Oshie is further ahead on returning than other injured star forwards Tom Wilson (ACL) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip). Neither Wilson nor Backstrom has suffered any setbacks in their respective recoveries, and Laviolette said both are progressing well.

Backstrom tested out of coronavirus protocols on Monday and skated in a full contact jersey at Monday’s practice. He took rushes with Wilson and Alex Ovechkin as the Capitals look to ramp up both Backstrom and Wilson’s work at practice.

Wilson, who was expected to be out six to eight months after his ACL surgery in May, first started skating with teammates on Dec. 9. He shed his noncontact jersey on Dec. 21 and has routinely stayed on the ice for additional individual work after practices.

“The fact that guys are getting close, I think that’s a positive,” Laviolette said. “It can have a positive effect but again we have to make sure that everybody looks in the mirror and does their job and not just because guys come back it’ll be easy.”

When players like Wilson and Backstrom come back, Washington will have to do some shuffling to accommodate them in the lineup. The Capitals tried some new combinations at Monday’s practice, experimenting with Dylan Strome moving to the left wing and Evgeny Kuznetsov staying at center. The Caps will not have to completely restructure their lineup one to two days from now — they are just trying to see how some lines would shake out.

“There’s no exact science to it,” Laviolette said. “We are definitely going to have to move personnel and positional players as well. You see at a practice today you are trying to manage the game tomorrow but I am also thinking seven to 10 days down the road as well.”

While it will be tough to decide who will stay and come out of the lineup when the Capitals’ stars return, Washington will also have to get creative to stay under the salary cap. The status of defenseman John Carlson — and his $8 million salary cap hit — will be worth keeping an eye on in the coming month.

Carlson, who is out long-term, was hit in the head by the puck last Friday. The injury occurred a minute into the third period of Washington’s 4-1 win over Winnipeg. Carlson was transported to the hospital and had to stay overnight for “precautionary reasons.” Since then, he has been resting at home, and there is no timeline for his return.

