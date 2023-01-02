Hail or Fail: Commanders introduce new hog mascot, lose stinker to Browns

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders’ 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Hail: Major Tuddy and the “Hogs” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The worst-kept secret in the DMV was revealed at halftime, when the Commanders introduced their new mascot: Major Tuddy, a hog. According to his team-issued bio, Tuddy (slang for touchdown) is a prankster from Upper Marlboaro (get it?) who loves go-go music and mumbo sauce wings. He wears No. 00 because it sort of resembles a pig snout and “works to be a standout teammate.” Tuddy’s uniform is similar to the design worn by Washington’s legendary “Hogs” offensive line, whose members were honored before kickoff.

Lest anyone think Tuddy earned a “Hail” only because everything else about Sunday’s game was smellier than a pig sty, I’ll have you know my 17-month-old lit up when I showed him a video of the mascot, pointed at his hog belly and said Dahhhh. (I could do without the military hard hat, but otherwise the team did a fine job.)

He's kind of a pig deal...



WELCOME OUR NEW MASCOT, 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙐𝘿𝘿𝙔! 🐷 pic.twitter.com/N6eMy6goiV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023

Fail: Carson Wentz

The boos for Wentz and the chants for Taylor Heinicke were warranted. His offensive line did him no favors, but Wentz was abysmal. He missed high, he missed low, he missed short and he missed long, and he threw two brutal interceptions in the first half. Defensive pass interference should’ve been called on the play that resulted in Wentz’s third interception in the fourth quarter, but the pick was preceded by his poor decision to throw into double coverage. Wentz finished 16 of 28 for 143 yards and no touchdowns.

“It’s part of football,” Wentz said of the boos. “I’ve seen a lot in my seven years and experienced a lot. I get it. I didn’t have my best day today. I wish it would have [gone] differently.”

Hail: 21-play drives

There was one bright spot for Washington and Wentz, and it spanned 11 minutes, 27 seconds of the second quarter. With the Commanders trailing 3-0, Wentz capped a 21-play, 96-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard plunge on fourth down. The march matched the longest drive (by number of plays) in the NFL this season and was the team’s longest drive (by time) since at least 2000, according to TruMedia. Wentz was perfect on the drive, completing all four of his passes, including three on third down. Washington was 5 of 6 on third down during its only touchdown drive; it was 2 of 10 on third down the rest of the game.

Fail: Ron Rivera

After the game, Rivera was asked if he would consider starting rookie Sam Howell in the regular season finale against Dallas if Green Bay defeated Minnesota on Sunday evening and eliminated Washington from playoff contention. Rivera paused for a few seconds before responding, “We could be eliminated?” (The Commanders could, and were.) Rivera later said he wasn’t aware of the various playoff scenarios because he was focused on preparing for the Browns.

Benching Heinicke for Wentz backfired, and the decision to trade for Wentz during the offseason has never looked worse. Rivera, who fully supported the deal for Wentz, is headed for his fifth straight nonwinning season, including three with Washington.

Here is the video. I wanted to know if Howell is in consideration for next week. Turns out Rivera coached the entire day not knowing that WSH could be eliminated by night’s end.pic.twitter.com/3K2108VKYY. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 1, 2023

Hail: Daron Payne

Payne had two of Washington’s five sacks, giving him 11 1/2 for the season. According to the team, that ties him with Dave Butz for the most by an interior defensive lineman in a single season in franchise history. Payne is due to become an unrestricted free agent after this year. The price of signing him keeps going up.

Fail: Tackling

Washington’s defense was already without two key contributors in cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and safety Kam Curl, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. Still, there was no excuse for Washington’s dismal defensive performance in the second half. The Browns needed only six plays, capped by Amari Cooper’s 46-yard touchdown catch, to retake the lead for good on their first possession of the third quarter. Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller was in position to tackle Cooper or shove him out of bounds, but instead allowed him to slip through his grasp and race untouched down the sideline. Cleveland scored touchdowns on each of its next two drives to put the game away.

turned the corner and took off for 6️⃣



📺: #CLEvsWAS on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/M2lQkfz1xC — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2023

Hail: QB clarity

There’s an alternate universe where the Commanders announced a dog named Kurt as their new mascot and Wentz threw five touchdown passes in a blowout win. In that universe, Washington’s decision-makers might delude themselves into thinking they’ve found their franchise quarterback, despite all the previous evidence to the contrary. Sunday’s outcome — and Wentz’s central role in it — should spell the end of the QB’s tenure in D.C.

Fail: Late-season collapses

Last season, Washington was 6-6 after a Week 13 win over Las Vegas before it lost four straight and missed the playoffs. This season, Washington was 7-5-1 and controlled its playoff destiny after a Week 13 tie with the New York Giants. The Commanders are 0-3 since, despite having the bye week to prepare for a rematch with the Giants and facing a Browns team that was already eliminated from postseason contention at home.

