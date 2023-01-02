Bills, Bengals players in tears as sports world reacts to Damar Hamlin injury

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Players crowded midfield Monday night at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during the first quarter. Buffalo players and coaches dropped to their knees and gathered in prayer as medical officials tended to Hamlin, administering “many minutes” of CPR, according to ESPN’s broadcast. Some of Hamlin’s Buffalo teammates paced the field with tears in their eyes before kneeling in anguish and shock.

While administering CPR to Damar Hamlin, you can see the Buffalo Bills circled around crying and praying for him. Please pray for Damar Hamlin. #NFL #hamlin pic.twitter.com/39ywpzKFGP — BILLSMAFIA(12-3) (@MiningSim2XD) January 3, 2023

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stood on the field staring straight ahead as tears welled up in his eyes. “Come on. Come on,” he was seen saying.

ESPN’s broadcast showed fullback Reggie Gilliam holding hands with tight end Dawson Knox as they stood on the field and prayed.

Quarterbacks Josh Allen of Buffalo and Joe Burrow of Cincinnati, both teary-eyed, embraced on the field. At one point, Bills Coach Sean McDermott and Bengals Coach Zac Taylor gathered on the field with officials, then led their teams to their locker rooms.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern time, the NFL suspended play for the rest of the night.

“The NFL is a big business, and the NFL has to continue doing business, and the NFL has to continue entertaining,” former Washington safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said on the network’s broadcast. “But if the NFL doesn’t send somebody into these locker rooms, if the NFL isn’t flying people to Cincinnati right now or to Buffalo or wherever they’re going right now, they are missing the point. The point is make sure these men are all right, and then you can play football. Because what I’m going to tell you is, if you put them out there tomorrow, you’re going to get a trash game anyway because … what’s important is Damar Hamlin.”

As a wave of shock rushed over the stadium, current and former players and others throughout the sports world shared prayers and messages of hope on social media.

The DAMN GAME NEEDS TO BE CANCELED.. what’s the Debate?… ATHLETES ARE HUMANS FIRST! IF YOU EVER NEED A REMINDER IM HERE TO TELL YOU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 3, 2023

Please be ok man. Please be ok. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023

Devon Still, a 2012 second-round pick by the Bengals, tweeted: “This game is a dream for so many, but can quickly turn into a nightmare. Praying that Damar pulls through.”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury on a hit in 2017, was among the many who urged prayers for Hamlin and his family.

Others around the sports world encouraged the same.

“Pls [prayer emoji] for Damar Hamlin,” famed basketball commentator Dick Vitale tweeted. “I’ve never seen an incident like this in all my life … praying for some good news! Football is the least important thing right now.”

Added Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: “Praying hard.. please be okay man.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James retweeted a video from earlier in the season of Hamlin hugging his family before a game. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski recirculated a tweet from the Bills’ official account that included a photo of the team gathering in prayer.

“All the love and many prayers for Damar, his family, and the #BillsMafia We are with you,” Gronkowski wrote.

And from others:

Praying hard for Damar and his family right now… 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 3, 2023

People forget that football players risk their lives every play. Praying for a quick recovery #DamarHamlin #Bills pic.twitter.com/VKdZpIqecq — Brandon Meriweather (@BMeriweather31) January 3, 2023

Absolutely speechless.. please pull through Damar! — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. 🙏 — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) January 3, 2023

I used to tell myself that I’d die for this game because that’s all I knew. My world revolved around the game of football. I’ve regretted that statement for a very long time. I pray for this young man. God bless him! — Travis Beckum (@TravisBeckum47) January 3, 2023

So tough to watch what happened tonight. Glad @nfl canceled the game. I Pray everything will be ok with Damar! Praying for him and his family!! — Dwight Freeney (@dwightfreeney) January 3, 2023

No one cares about this game at all anymore. Praying for Damar Hamlin the man, the son, the brother and the friend. What just happened was traumatic to so many but all that matters right now is that he STAYS WITH US. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023

Please keep Demar Hamlin and his family in your thoughts and prayers. NFL doesn’t have a manual on how to proceed after an incident like this. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#MondayNightFootball #BillsVsBengals — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 3, 2023

Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin 🙏 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 3, 2023

Let this be a reminder to everyone that this is a dangerous game we play. We’re taking real risks putting our bodies on the line to participate in the sport that we all love. Prayers up to DHam and his family.🙏🏾🖤 — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) January 3, 2023

