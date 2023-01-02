Daniel Snyder calls England his usual residence in recent filing

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Less than two months ago, when Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was asked for the country or state in which he is “usually [a] resident” in a public filing, the native and longtime resident of the Washington D.C. area provided a somewhat unusual answer: England. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The certificate of incorporation of a private limited company for Snyder UK Investments Limited was filed Nov. 21 with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. Snyder and his wife Tanya, the co-CEO of the Commanders, are listed as company directors. For both, the country or state of which they are “usually” a resident is listed as England.

Snyder, who grew up in Montgomery County and graduated high school in Rockville, Md. before attending the University of Maryland, had made his primary home in Potomac, Md., since 2001 before purchasing another home in Virginia in November 2021.

Advertisement

While the NFL does not require that a team owner reside in the U.S., the filing could signal the Snyders’ intentions as they consider offers for all or part of the Commanders. The application to register a company in the U.K. was dated 19 days after the Nov. 2 announcement by the Commanders that the Snyders had hired an investment bank to “consider potential transactions” related to the team.

It was not immediately clear whether the Snyders’ London-based company has been utilized to purchase property or for any other purposes to this point.

A person with knowledge of the matter said the Snyder family long has held property in England, as Snyder’s late father had dual citizenship. That person declined to say whether London will be the Snyders’ primary residence.

The Commanders also declined to comment.

Advertisement

The team has not said whether Snyder intends to sell the entire franchise. Four people familiar with the process said recently they believe that a full sale is the most likely outcome. All spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the level of secrecy surrounding the deliberations being conducted by Bank of America.

Even if Snyder does not intend to sell the team, making England his “usual” residence would be unusual. For most of his ownership tenure spanning more than two decades, Snyder has been a mainstay at the team’s facility throughout the season, in addition to being visible on the field before games.

Snyder owns multiple properties, including two estates in the Washington area. In February, he reportedly paid $48 million for the River View Estate located along the Potomac River near Mt. Vernon in Virginia. The purchase came amid the Commanders’ now-stalled effort to prompt legislative action on a potential new stadium in Virginia. Snyder also owns an estate overlooking the Potomac that he named River House — on River Road in Potomac, Md. — which he reportedly put up for sale in 2018 for an asking price of $49 million. He also owns a home in Aspen, Colo.

Advertisement

Bank of America is moving forward with the sale process for the Commanders, two people familiar with the situation said last month. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the completion of a one-day owners’ meeting last month in Irving, Tex., that he did not know whether Snyder would sell his entire team.

“I don’t have any expectations on that,” Goodell said then. “Dan’s statement that he put out said he was exploring that. And we will continue to work with him on that.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has interest in bidding for the Commanders, a person familiar with the situation has said, and his bid might include music mogul Jay-Z as an investor. Bezos owns The Washington Post.

Other potential buyers include those who tried but failed last year to purchase the Denver Broncos, a person familiar with the NFL’s inner workings has said. That includes media entrepreneur Byron Allen; Clearlake Capital co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, who previously attempted to purchase a minority stake in the Commanders from Snyder’s former limited partners; Josh Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils; and Todd L. Boehly, the CEO of Eldridge Industries, the chairman of the Chelsea Football Club and a part-owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Advertisement

The Commanders’ season concludes Sunday with a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field. Washington was eliminated from playoff contention hours after they lost Sunday at home to the Cleveland Browns.

Forbes estimated in August that the Commanders are worth $5.6 billion. The record sale price for an NFL franchise is the $4.65 billion that a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton agreed to pay for the Broncos last summer. The other NFL owners officially approved that deal in August.

Snyder and the Commanders are under investigation by the NFL for a second time. This probe is being led by attorney Mary Jo White. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said in October that he and fellow NFL team owners should give serious consideration to voting to remove Snyder from ownership of the Commanders. Doing so would require a vote of at least three-quarters of the owners. Multiple owners told The Post in September they believed serious consideration would be given to attempting to oust Snyder from the league’s ownership ranks, either by convincing him to sell his franchise or by voting to remove him.

Advertisement

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform wrote last month in its final report on its Democratic-led investigation of the team’s workplace that Snyder gave evasive and “misleading” testimony to the committee in July. The report said Snyder “obstructed” the committee’s investigation and that he “permitted and participated” in the “troubling conduct” in the team’s workplace.

The office of Karl A. Racine, then the Democratic attorney general of D.C., filed two civil lawsuits last year against the Commanders. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) fined the team $250,000 for improperly withholding security deposits from ticket holders, through a settlement with the Commanders.

Investigators for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia have interviewed witnesses about allegations of financial improprieties involving the team, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) also is investigating.

GiftOutline Gift Article