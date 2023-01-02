Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points, taking scoring boom to new heights

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donovan Mitchell took the NBA’s season-long scoring boom to new heights on Monday, pouring in a career-high 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls. The three-time all-star guard became just the seventh player in history to top 70 points in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker. At 6-foot-1, Mitchell became the shortest player in NBA history to top the 70-point threshold, and his 71 points are the most scored in an NBA game since Bryant’s memorable 81-point effort against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

What’s more, Mitchell shattered his previous regular season career-high of 46 points — which he did three times as a member of the Utah Jazz — and broke the Cavaliers’ previous franchise scoring record of 57 points, which was shared by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Mitchell also eclipsed Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic’s 60-point explosion against the New York Knicks last week for the most points in a game this season.

Mitchell, who was acquired by the Cavaliers from the Jazz in a September blockbuster trade, had to carry a heavier load than usual on Monday with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley sidelined by injuries. Undaunted, the 26-year-old guard shot 22 for 34 from the field, 7 for 15 on three-pointers and 20 for 25 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds and 11 assists in 50 minutes.

To complete his big night, Mitchell needed a little Doncic-like magic. With Chicago leading by three, Mitchell was fouled with 4.7 seconds left. He proceeded to make the first free throw and intentionally miss the second. After recovering his own offensive rebound, Mitchell made a game-tying layup with three seconds left to force overtime, just as Doncic had done against the Knicks. In the extra period, Mitchell scored 13 of Cleveland’s 15 points to seal the win.

“I’ve never been witness to a performance like that live,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, according to the Associated Press. “We were treated tonight to one of the greatest performances in the history of the NBA.”

This latest eye-popping scoring outburst comes during a season in which offense has reached heights not seen in years. Entering Monday, NBA teams were averaging 113.7 points per game, the highest mark since 1969-70, when teams averaged 116.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the average offensive rating this season is 113.5, per Basketball-Reference.com, setting a new high for the three-point era.

Last week, Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with at least 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Mitchell became the eighth player to score at least 50 points in a game this season, joining Booker, Doncic, Garland, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Pascal Siakam and Stephen Curry. By comparison, only three players topped 50 points in a game during the 2012-13 season.

