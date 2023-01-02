Girls’ basketball Top 20: Woodgrove, Holy Child and Gainesville enter

With nonconference slates wrapping up and competitive holiday tournaments abound, the final two weeks of 2022 were ripe for chaos. But even this was a bit much.
That leaves several local teams staring up with hopes of unseating the mighty D.C. power. No. 2 Georgetown Visitation will get the next shot, with a matchup Tuesday.
Among the other private schools, few impressed more than first-year programs Shabach Christian and Mount Zion Prep.
Elsewhere, the season of parity in Northern Virginia rolls on as three teams — Edison, Osbourn Park and Tuscarora — fall outside of the Top 20 and Robinson teeters at No. 19 following a loss to ranking debutant Holy Child. In Maryland, Howard, Glen Burnie and Clarksburg remain unbeaten.
1. Sidwell Friends (7-1) Last ranked: 1
The Quakers lost for the first time since basketball was paused for the pandemic, as they suffered a 63-60 heartbreaker to Long Island Lutheran but were otherwise dominant.
2. Georgetown Visitation (8-1) LR: 2
The Cubs beat top schools from Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of an anticipated matchup with Sidwell Friends on Tuesday.
3. Shabach Christian (14-3) LR: 4
The Eagles had the best holiday showing of any local team, sweeping through two nationally competitive tournaments and capping the break with a win over Texas power DeSoto.
4. Paul VI (8-4) LR: 5
The Panthers rise with a 52-31 win over an Archbishop Wood (Pa.) team that has given other top programs trouble.
5. Bishop McNamara (4-5) LR: 6
The Mustangs begin Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play on a high note after a 70-50 win over St. John’s.
6. St. John’s (9-4) LR: 3
The Cadets dropped three games over the break and hope to get back on track with Washington Catholic Athletic Conference starting up.
7. Howard (8-0) LR: 7
The top public school in the rankings remains unbeaten after winning the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tournament’s Kim Harris division.
8. Glen Burnie (6-0) LR: 8
The Gophers are looking more and more like a Maryland Class 4A title favorite.
9. Maret (8-2) LR: 9
The Frogs were perfect over the holidays. A tall task against the Potomac School awaits Friday.
10. Bishop Ireton (10-3) LR: 11
The Cardinals earned wins over a handful of Virginia’s top private schools.
11. Mount Zion Prep (14-5) LR: 19
The Warriors were stellar against ranked competition, defeating Pallotti and Virginia Academy.
12. Virginia Academy (8-3) LR: 10
The Patriots drop slightly after losses to Mount Zion Prep and Shabach Christian Academy during the holiday slate.
13. C.H. Flowers (6-1) LR: 13
The class of Prince George’s County lost its first game of the season in D.C.’s Title IX Classic championship game.
14. Woodgrove (7-0) LR: Not ranked
The 2021-22 Class 5 runner-up is the final undefeated team in Northern Virginia after sweeping its three games at Oakton’s holiday round robin.
15. Churchill (5-1) LR: 15
The Bulldogs knocked down several local heavyweights before dropping a tight 42-40 contest to undefeated Baltimore-area team Forest Park.
16. Clarksburg (6-0) LR: 17
The Coyotes haven’t dropped a regular season game since before the pandemic.
17. Holy Child (8-3) LR: NR
An unforgiving Independent School League schedule begins this week, but a deep team led by junior guard Jaeda Wilson appears up to the task.
18. Pallotti (9-4) LR: 14
The Panthers lost three games since the last round of rankings.
19. Robinson (7-2) LR: 12
The Rams have been terrific against fellow public schools but will need to bounce back from offensive issues of Friday’s 38-28 loss to Holy Child.
20. Gainesville (9-1) LR: NR
After winning the Shark Tank Winter Classic, the second-year programs makes its Top 20 debut.
Dropped out: No. 16 Edison, No. 18 Osbourn Park, No. 20 Tuscarora
On the bubble: Edison, Oakton, Osbourn Park, St. Mary’s (Annapolis), Wise