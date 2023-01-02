Girls’ basketball Top 20: Woodgrove, Holy Child and Gainesville enter

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With nonconference slates wrapping up and competitive holiday tournaments abound, the final two weeks of 2022 were ripe for chaos. But even this was a bit much. Fourteen schools from The Post’s last Top 20 dropped at least one game since the last rankings on Dec. 19. By far the most surprising was Sidwell Friends, which lost for the first time since March 2020; the Quakers fell, 63-60, against Long Island Lutheran at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona. And still, the Quakers hold on at No. 1 with the best pound-for-pound résumé in the area.

That leaves several local teams staring up with hopes of unseating the mighty D.C. power. No. 2 Georgetown Visitation will get the next shot, with a matchup Tuesday.

Among the other private schools, few impressed more than first-year programs Shabach Christian and Mount Zion Prep.

Elsewhere, the season of parity in Northern Virginia rolls on as three teams — Edison, Osbourn Park and Tuscarora — fall outside of the Top 20 and Robinson teeters at No. 19 following a loss to ranking debutant Holy Child. In Maryland, Howard, Glen Burnie and Clarksburg remain unbeaten.

1. Sidwell Friends (7-1) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers lost for the first time since basketball was paused for the pandemic, as they suffered a 63-60 heartbreaker to Long Island Lutheran but were otherwise dominant.

2. Georgetown Visitation (8-1) LR: 2

The Cubs beat top schools from Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of an anticipated matchup with Sidwell Friends on Tuesday.

3. Shabach Christian (14-3) LR: 4

The Eagles had the best holiday showing of any local team, sweeping through two nationally competitive tournaments and capping the break with a win over Texas power DeSoto.

4. Paul VI (8-4) LR: 5

The Panthers rise with a 52-31 win over an Archbishop Wood (Pa.) team that has given other top programs trouble.

5. Bishop McNamara (4-5) LR: 6

The Mustangs begin Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play on a high note after a 70-50 win over St. John’s.

6. St. John’s (9-4) LR: 3

The Cadets dropped three games over the break and hope to get back on track with Washington Catholic Athletic Conference starting up.

7. Howard (8-0) LR: 7

The top public school in the rankings remains unbeaten after winning the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tournament’s Kim Harris division.

8. Glen Burnie (6-0) LR: 8

The Gophers are looking more and more like a Maryland Class 4A title favorite.

9. Maret (8-2) LR: 9

The Frogs were perfect over the holidays. A tall task against the Potomac School awaits Friday.

10. Bishop Ireton (10-3) LR: 11

The Cardinals earned wins over a handful of Virginia’s top private schools.

11. Mount Zion Prep (14-5) LR: 19

The Warriors were stellar against ranked competition, defeating Pallotti and Virginia Academy.

12. Virginia Academy (8-3) LR: 10

The Patriots drop slightly after losses to Mount Zion Prep and Shabach Christian Academy during the holiday slate.

13. C.H. Flowers (6-1) LR: 13

The class of Prince George’s County lost its first game of the season in D.C.’s Title IX Classic championship game.

14. Woodgrove (7-0) LR: Not ranked

The 2021-22 Class 5 runner-up is the final undefeated team in Northern Virginia after sweeping its three games at Oakton’s holiday round robin.

15. Churchill (5-1) LR: 15

The Bulldogs knocked down several local heavyweights before dropping a tight 42-40 contest to undefeated Baltimore-area team Forest Park.

16. Clarksburg (6-0) LR: 17

The Coyotes haven’t dropped a regular season game since before the pandemic.

17. Holy Child (8-3) LR: NR

An unforgiving Independent School League schedule begins this week, but a deep team led by junior guard Jaeda Wilson appears up to the task.

18. Pallotti (9-4) LR: 14

The Panthers lost three games since the last round of rankings.

19. Robinson (7-2) LR: 12

The Rams have been terrific against fellow public schools but will need to bounce back from offensive issues of Friday’s 38-28 loss to Holy Child.

20. Gainesville (9-1) LR: NR

After winning the Shark Tank Winter Classic, the second-year programs makes its Top 20 debut.

Dropped out: No. 16 Edison, No. 18 Osbourn Park, No. 20 Tuscarora

On the bubble: Edison, Oakton, Osbourn Park, St. Mary’s (Annapolis), Wise

