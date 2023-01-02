Howard girls roar back to stay unbeaten; McNamara boys win 5OT thriller

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard girls’ basketball continues to pile up wins and gain valuable experience. The Lions (8-0) won the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tournament’s Kim Harris Division in dramatic fashion Friday, overcoming a 14-point third-quarter deficit against Mercy to win the championship game, 43-39, in Baltimore. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The No. 7 Lions had already dispatched a previously unbeaten St. Charles squad by 22 points. But in the first half of the final, Coach Scott Robinson’s squad scored just 10 points and didn’t play with the required intensity, he said.

“If there was a 50-50 ball, they were beating us to it,” Robinson said. “We just were not as tough and as aggressive as we needed to be. In the second half they just played tougher.”

The second-half surge helped the Lions roar back and stay unbeaten — and earn confidence in the process. Howard has high hopes after last year’s undefeated campaign ended with a loss in the Maryland 3A state title game. Big aspirations means tough games down the road, which Robinson hopes to simulate now.

Advertisement

Robinson, who was last season’s All-Met Coach of the Year, has beefed up the Lions’ schedule. This tournament provided a challenge, as did an early-season matchup with Bonita Vista (Calif.), which Howard beat by three points.

“It gives us a great situation where we’re behind, we have the confidence now to be able to come back and win,” Robinson said. “We got two games that went down to the wire and we were able to pull both of them out, so that gives confidence and prepares us for tight games down the road.”

— Varun Shankar

McNamara gets no break

The Bishop McNamara Mustangs closed out 2022 with a hectic week. It all began the day after Christmas, as the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contenders traveled to the Governor’s Challenge, a massive annual tournament held on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Advertisement

The No. 6 Mustangs (10-1) faced Philadelphia’s Archbishop Ryan, a solid nonconference test for a McNamara team that has plenty of talent but has also dealt with injuries. Playing without all-conference guards Jeremiah Quigley and Jaden Johnson, McNamara battled with the Raiders. And then they kept battling. And on and on and on. The game lasted five overtimes, with McNamara eventually earning a 104-98 win.

“It probably presented us more mental fatigue than physical,” Mustangs Coach Marty Keithline said. “There was a couple of times where we thought we had the game won. … We just kept telling the guys that we were the stronger team, we were the tougher team. And we just had to tough it out.”

The Mustangs had little time to celebrate or to rest: The game ended after 11 p.m., and the team got back to Prince George’s County around 1:30 a.m. The group soon had a flight to Miami, where they were set to participate in the Sunshine State Basketball Explosion event at noon the following day. Logistical headaches aside, the endless thriller was a positive moment for the program.

Advertisement

“We got to see who was tough enough to figure it out down the stretch to get a win, who was able to make the right decisions when things got hard,” Keithline said. “We had a lot of guys make really big contributions.”

The event in Miami also presented twists and turns, as flights were canceled and rescheduled. But McNamara picked up two victories against strong opponents from Atlanta, earning a 81-53 win over Tri-Cities and then a 84-49 win over East Coweta. In the second game, junior Martin Somerville scored 40 points on 12 made threes.

Now back home, the team can turn its attention to WCAC play, where it will look to build on a surprising and exciting 2021-22 campaign in which the Mustangs reached the conference championship game.

“We’ve had some learning experiences so far this year, learning to deal with adversity,” Keithline said. “But I’m excited to get into WCAC play next week and try to parlay our good season last year into another good one this year.”

Advertisement

— Michael Errigo

Players of the week

Alicia Newell, Elizabeth Seton: The junior earned all-tournament and team MVP honors as the Roadrunners won their national, 10-team bracket at the KSA Events Holiday Tournament in Florida.

Brazil Hutchinson, Theodore Roosevelt: The senior wing’s averages of 15 points, six rebounds and two steals paced the RoughRiders as they knocked off two Prince George’s County powers to improve to 10-0.

Jenna Steadman, Woodgrove: The Mary Washington commit helped the Wolverines remain perfect at the Cougar Holiday Classic, as she scored 26 points on six three-pointers in the final game against South County.

Preston Kuhn, Whitman: The Vikings won their bracket in the Governors Challenge as the senior notched 22 points, five assists and four rebounds in the championship game against St. Charles.

Games to watch

Georgetown Visitation girls at Sidwell Friends, Tuesday, 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Churchill boys at Wootton, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.

Gainesville girls at Brentsville District, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

McKinley Tech boys at Theodore Roosevelt, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Loudoun rivalry resumes

When Loudoun County (6-3) and Loudoun Valley (6-2) square off Friday, it might not have the same oomph as their final three matchups last winter — because those will be hard to top.

“We’re the two oldest schools in the county. … It’s a natural rivalry,” said Loudoun County Coach Mark Alexander, whose team advanced to the Class 4 state title game last season. “And last year was unbelievable, with how much [each game] meant. We played with the district tournament on the line, region championship on the line and a state berth on the line.”

“We’ve both been, especially recently, really strong, so it’s rekindled the rivalry,” Loudoun Valley Coach Chad Dawson said.

Advertisement

After five rivalry bouts last winter, two of Northern Virginia’s best Class 4 teams were expected to take a step back this season, with Tuscarora, Broad Run and Park View ascending from the next tier of contenders in a loaded Dulles District.

Then Loudoun County’s lone all-district first team returner, Nick Alexander, tore his ACL in the first game of the season. Not good.

Last year’s district player of the year, 6-foot-9 Ben Hall, graduated from Loudoun Valley, leaving the Vikings to search for quick answers during a seven-game, 15-day season-opening stretch with its defense — the staple of its program — now anchored by players more than a half-foot shorter. Not easy.

But basketball is an institution and game of stylistic choices for the two long-tenured coaches, who no longer teach their methods so much as their younger players come in knowing the expectations. A win with 50 points is a success — a win with 35 is even better. And both teams have continued to win — with no victory mattering more than one over their rival. Even if, on a phone call over the weekend, Loudoun Valley’s Dawson admitted he didn’t know their first meeting was Friday.

Advertisement

— Spencer Nusbaum

Anacostia hits a speed bump

After gamely navigating its early season slate, Anacostia opened the toughest portion of its schedule with consecutive losses.

The Indians (7-4), who participated in the Pat Summit bracket of the Title IX Classic in Upper Marlboro, fell to Madison and National Christian, as poor free throw shooting and inconsistency on layup attempts cooled off their hot start to the season.

“In a way, these kind of losses can be a blessing for a team like us,” Coach Reginald Walker Sr. said. “We’ve been stressing the importance of executing the little things since the summer, but when you’re winning games those messages don’t always hit home.”

Anacostia’s failure to convert the little things was felt most in its loss to National Christian, when the Indians missed 13 free throws and six open layups in a 56-38 loss.

“Versus good teams, those things can’t happen,” Walker said. “But luckily for us, we got our wake-up call outside of conference play. So now the girls know where we have to improve.”

The Indians’ tough stretch continues as Anacostia resumes D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association play this week against Coolidge and Dunbar, the defending DCIAA champions.

— Tramel Raggs

GiftOutline Gift Article