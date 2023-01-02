Maryland women start fast and roll past Rutgers on the road

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Abby Meyers needed all of 17 seconds to make her first three-pointer Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Maryland guard’s second went down just over a minute later, prompting an early Rutgers timeout. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Meyers and the No. 13 Terrapins’ defense set the tone early as Maryland faced little resistance in a 78-67 victory over the Scarlet Knights. The Terps (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) led by 23 with just over five minutes remaining before pulling their starters. They never trailed and have won a season-high five consecutive games.

Meyers finished with 22 points, just one shy of her season high. The senior transfer, who won Ivy League player of the year honors last season at Princeton, outscored Rutgers herself in the first quarter, putting up 13 points as Maryland ran out to a 24-9 lead after 10 minutes. She finished with four three-pointers, also one shy of a season high.

“I kind of prepare the same for every game and no matter the result, if I'm on or off shooting, I try to just focus on consistency,” Meyers said. “Being consistent with my effort, energy and my leadership. Glad it was falling today, that I could help the team out.

“Hopefully it stays that way. We’ll see.”

Maryland’s full-court press gave the home team fits. Rutgers (6-10, 0-4) put up just eight field goal attempts in that first quarter while committing 11 turnovers, often struggling to get the ball across halfcourt.

The nine first-quarter points matched the second-fewest allowed in a quarter all season by the Terps. The difference, this time, was that it came against a Big Ten foe after George Mason and Davidson both managed just nine points in a quarter in early November. The Terrapins held GMU to the eight points in the second quarter of the same contest.

“It’s one area that we’ve been really focused on coming back from break,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said of the defense. “And these guys have really bought into it and they’re seeing a lot of success. Obviously scouting Rutgers, we were able to see that they are vulnerable to teams that press them and being able to take care of the basketball.”

Rutgers pulled within 40-33 at halftime with Maryland star Diamond Miller on the bench much of the half with a pair of fouls. The Terrapins went on a 16-2 third-quarter run to put the game away. Maryland outscored the Scarlet Knights 27-11 in the third quarter.

Twenty-two Rutgers turnovers were converted into 23 Maryland points.

“Maryland was really active in the press,” Rutgers Coach Coquese Washington said. “Active hands. We were a little tentative to start the game against the press. I thought the second quarter we kind of found our bearings and we were able to play against the press a little bit better."

Miller wrapped up her day with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks. Shyanne Sellers added 12 points.

Kaylene Smikle scored a career-high 29 for Rutgers.

Maryland returns home to face Michigan State (9-5, 1-2) on Saturday.

Things to know about Monday’s game:

Warming up

Lavender Briggs may be breaking out of the early-season slump that led to her benching after she started the first six games. She scored a season-high 14 points against Minnesota on Friday and had a strong all-round game against Rutgers with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

“It’s huge for us to be able to continue to extend that depth off the bench,” Frese said. “With Lav, an SEC elite-level guard, 1,000-point scorer. This is what we need to be able to have from Lav. I just love seeing where she’s come back after break.

“This is who we recruited and I love being able to see it kind of rounding into form at the right time, during conference play.”

MVP in the house

Kahleah Copper, the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP, was in the building for the matchup. Copper played four seasons at Rutgers before being drafted No. 7 overall by the Washington Mystics in 2016. She was then traded to the Chicago Sky in a deal that included two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne. Copper was part of the Sky’s first championship in franchise history in 2021.

Home sweet home

Miller, a Somerset, N.J., native, hosted the team at her home Sunday and had a strong contingent of family and friends in the stands Monday. Maryland senior guard Faith Masonius, who grew up in Belmar, was also making a return to her home state.

“It was just great to have everybody at my house,” Miller said. “Maryland is my home away from home, so the fact that they got to see my actual home and see my parents and my home where I stay at when I’m not at school was really cool. Just being home is always a good thing.”

