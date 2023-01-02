Nats sign former first-rounder Michael Chavis in latest risk-reward move

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals made their first move of 2023 by agreeing to a minor league deal with infielder Michael Chavis, according to a source. Chavis will be a nonroster invite to major league spring training. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 27-year-old played with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season and hit .229 in 129 games before being designated for assignment in September. Originally a first-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2014, Chavis made his major league debut in 2019.

Chavis would make $1 million if he makes the major league roster and could earn an additional $500,000 in incentives. If Chavis doesn’t crack the major league roster by June 1, he has an option to opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

Chavis could provide some defensive versatility for the Nationals in the infield as a utility player — he’s played 189 games at first base but has also spent time at second base (96 games) and third base (18). He’s also played 13 games in the outfield.

Manager Dave Martinez talked at the winter meetings about giving Joey Meneses, who will likely be at first base, days off to be the designated hitter. Jeimer Candelario, who was signed to play third base, could move to play first on those days. But Chavis could slot in at first if he makes the roster, though the Nationals also brought back Matt Adams on a minor league deal last month to potentially fill the same role.

At the plate, Chavis is a .237 hitter who has blasted 40 home runs in a little more than 1,000 career at-bats. He strikes out at a 29.6 percent clip without walking a ton (4.5 percent), an issue that Washington’s lineup struggled with at times last season.

Washington re-signed Ildemaro Vargas, the team’s third baseman to end last season, to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration in November. The Nationals claimed former top prospect Jeter Downs just over a week ago. They also signed four infielders aside from Adams — Franklin Barreto, Travis Blankenhorn, Erick Mejia and Leonel Valera — to minor league deals with invites to spring training.

As a rebuilding team, a move for Chavis — once one of the game’s top 100 prospects who won’t turn 28 until August — makes plenty of sense in a risk-reward way. He’s the third former-first round pick (Downs and outfielder Derek Hill) that the Nationals have brought into the organization this offseason.

