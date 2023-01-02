Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Zombies are suddenly thriving in the NFL. Teams left for dead weeks ago are stumbling and lurching toward Week 18, suddenly on a mission to devour a playoff spot. The Packers were 4-8 and on the brink of considering whether to launch their quarterback succession plan. The Patriots were an embarrassment that flung the worst lateral in football history. But owing to perfectly calibrated wreckage around their own victories, both can make the postseason with one more win. If they don’t, the Lions and Steelers — once 1-6 and 2-6, respectively — might take those spots.

Here is what to know.

The playoffs will start one week early. In Week 18, with three playoff spots available, four teams will face a simple task: Win to reach the postseason. The Titans and Jaguars will play for the AFC South title at Jacksonville. The Patriots will win the last AFC wild card if they beat the mighty Bills in Buffalo. The Packers will win the last NFC wild card if they win at Lambeau Field against the red-hot Lions.

The Patriots and Packers face tall tasks, given the quality of competition. If the Patriots lose, the Dolphins would make the playoffs with a home victory over the Jets. If the Packers stumble, the Seahawks would grab the wild card with a home victory over the Rams. If the Rams win, the Lions would make it by virtue of beating the Packers.

In the AFC, things could get wacky. The Steelers kept alive their playoff hopes with a pulse-pounding 16-13 victory in Baltimore that stamped Kenny Pickett as the future in Pittsburgh. But they’ll need help. If the Patriots lose, the Dolphins would be next in line, but given their quarterback situation, a victory over the Jets is no sure thing. If the Patriots and Dolphins both falter, the Steelers would make the playoffs by beating the Browns. If all three lose, the Jaguars would make it even with a loss to the Titans. But if the Jaguars won in that scenario, the Patriots would make it in at 8-9.

A spare thought: Would the Patriots benefit more if they make the playoffs or miss them and get a higher draft pick? Their defense has won them games, including Sunday’s, when safety Kyle Dugger’s pick-six changed the outcome. But the Patriots have not proved they can compete with the NFL’s elite. The quarterbacks they have beaten this season are Mitchell Trubisky, Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Ehlinger, Zach Wilson twice, Colt McCoy and Teddy Bridgewater/Skylar Thompson — not the caliber of quarterbacks invited to the AFC playoffs.

Keisean Nixon is a weapon. Few players have meant more to the Packers during their run toward contention than Nixon, a fourth-year defensive back who followed special teams coach Rich Bisaccia from the Raiders. The Packers’ 41-17 annihilation of the Vikings began with Nixon’s 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Darnell Savage added a pick-six later in the first quarter; at the moment, as the Packers took a 14-3 lead, Aaron Rodgers had thrown for one yard.

Even before Sunday, Nixon had been a revelation. The Packers’ four-game winning streak coincided with Nixon taking over kick return duties. He entered Sunday averaging 27.5 yards per return, most in the NFL. Rodgers said he used to root for Packers return men to take a knee in the end zone; now he tells Nixon to take it out at every chance. If the Packers make the playoffs, given how their passing game has slipped, Nixon may be the player who differentiates them.

The Eagles are getting hurt at the wrong time. Early in the first quarter, a cart rolled onto the field as medical personnel tended to Philadelphia defensive end Josh Sweat after a scary collision in which Sweat drove his head into a Saints ballcarrier. Sweat was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The sight of an injured Eagles player leaving the field has grown all too common. The last unbeaten team in the NFL and a juggernaut all season, the Eagles are fading as injuries pile up at the worst time. They lost their second straight game behind backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II, a 20-10 home loss in which the Saints dominated. Once running away from the entire league, the Eagles have yet to sew up the NFC East, let alone the conference’s top seed. They can clinch both with a win next week against the Giants.

Right tackle Lane Johnson’s status is uncertain for the playoffs, as is cornerback Avonte Maddox’s. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, the MVP front-runner before a shoulder injury, could return in Week 18. His absence illustrated his immense value to the Eagles.

Sweat, the latest loss, had emerged as one of Philadelphia’s best rushers, recording 8.5 sacks in his previous seven games. The Eagles’ pass rush thrives on their ability to rotate waves of players with near-equal ability, and losing any of them diminishes that strength.

General Manager Howie Roseman has built one of the deepest rosters in the league. The Eagles can still be competitive, but even they might not be able to withstand that many injuries to that many key players.

The Giants are going back to the playoffs — and they’ll be rested. New York clinched an NFC wild card with a 38-10 victory over the hapless Colts for its first postseason appearance since the 2016 season. Because the Giants are locked into the sixth seed, they can rest their starters in Week 18, a rare luxury for a 9-6-1 team.

In their five seasons between playoff appearances, as they tried to reboot after the Eli Manning-Tom Coughlin era, the Giants devolved into one of the worst teams in the NFL, going 22-59 under three coaches. Brian Daboll, a coach of the year candidate, has transformed the franchise in his first season.

In a year designed to reset the salary cap and determine quarterback Daniel Jones’s future, Daboll’s offensive scheme and across-the-board competence pushed the Giants toward the top of the NFC. The Giants left many teams wondering how they had lost; New York hadn’t won a two-possession game until Sunday.

Daboll also revitalized Jones’s career. Having declined to exercise his fifth-year option last offseason, the Giants would be smart to pursue a contract extension. Jones has been efficient despite a barrage of injuries to his receiving corps. His speed on scrambles and designed runs has become a crucial component of the Giants’ offense.

Daniel Jones gained 54 yards & scored 2 TD on 7 scramble runs in the Giants' playoff-clinching victory over the Colts.



Jones on Scramble Runs (2022):



🔹 60 carries (2nd in NFL)

🔹 456 yards (3rd)

🔹 33 first downs (3rd)#INDvsNYG | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/9VBpbRMajL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 1, 2023

The Giants probably lack the talent to be a serious threat in the playoffs. But with Daboll at the offensive controls, the late-season starburst of first-round defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and an offseason to add talent at the skill positions, they will enter next season expecting a return trip to the playoffs.

Beware the Chargers. The version of the Chargers that became a chic preseason Super Bowl pick rarely surfaced this season. It has now. Pass rusher Joey Bosa returned Sunday. Wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are healthy and playing together. Left tackle Rashawn Slater could return next week or for the playoffs. Quarterback Justin Herbert has recovered from a shoulder injury.

The Chargers are under the radar, but they absolutely could win the Super Bowl. Bosa and Khalil Mack are a pass rush unto themselves; the Chargers can drop seven defenders into coverage and still terrorize the quarterback. In terms of pure talent, Herbert takes a back seat to no quarterback. Austin Ekeler is a touchdown machine. The Chargers have won four straight after pummeling the Rams.

For the 20th time, Tom Brady is going to the playoffs. They needed two miraculous comebacks to win a horrendous division, but the Buccaneers survived an unsightly regular season — and an unsightly start Sunday — to claim the NFC South. They clinched with a 30-24 victory over Carolina despite falling behind 14-0 and then trailing 21-10 early in the fourth quarter. The victory gave them the opportunity to rest Brady and other starters next week, an important bonus for an aging roster.

The Buccaneers specialized in bad football, but don’t discount their playoff chances. Even though he’s 45, Brady is Brady; he threw for 432 yards Sunday. With the Panthers missing their top two cornerbacks, Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans connected on touchdowns of 63, 57 and 30 yards. Brady and Evans frequently had not been on the same page this season, so that’s a good sign, even against lesser competition.

The Buccaneers probably will face the Cowboys in the opening round. Tampa Bay beat Dallas, 19-3, in Week 1, and the Cowboys will be playing all-out in Week 18 with the NFC East still at stake as the Buccaneers prepare for the playoffs.

There’s trouble on the horizon for Minnesota. The Vikings’ record has outstripped their level of performance all season, evidenced by their incomprehensible combination of record and point differential. They are 12-4 after being demolished in Green Bay but have a negative-19 point differential. The comebacks are nice, but a team capable of falling behind the Colts by 33 points is probably too flawed to be relevant in the postseason.

Specifically troubling, the Vikings lost left tackle Brian O’Neill to a noncontact calf injury Sunday. Given how the playoff seeds are breaking down, it’s likely the Vikings will have to face the Giants and Thibodeaux, their ascending rookie defensive end, without the offensive lineman assigned to defending Kirk Cousins’s blind side. Fun season, bad vibes.

Derek Carr is on the market, and Jarrett Stidham might be awesome? The Raiders benched Carr for the final two games in favor of Stidham, telegraphing their intention to trade or release the quarterback who has been a pillar of the franchise while never lifting it out of mediocrity. Despite a few moments of excellence, Carr led the Raiders to zero playoff victories.

Las Vegas can wiggle out of Carr’s deal with ease, and he will have suitors. Contract provisions require a trade to happen before the Super Bowl. The Commanders, having discovered Carson Wentz is not the long-term answer, make perfect sense. The Colts need a quarterback for the 1,216th offseason in a row. The Jets, brimming with young talent, are a competent passer away from being a threat. The Saints probably aren’t eager to run it back with Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton.

In Las Vegas, Josh McDaniels will handpick the quarterback who makes or breaks his Raiders tenure. Stidham, a 2019 Patriots draftee, made the Raiders take notice in an overtime loss to the 49ers. Against the best statistical defense in the NFL, he completed 23 of 34 attempts and logged 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. New England fans may be asking why Stidham never developed there before getting shipped out.

McDaniels’s long and fruitful relationship with Brady raises the possibility of a reunion. McDaniels also worked in New England with Jimmy Garoppolo, who will be available coming off an injury. If the Packers decide it’s time to play Jordan Love, could the Raiders try to reunite Rodgers and Davante Adams?

Just two QBs have thrown for three passing TDs in a game this season against the 49ers: Patrick Mahomes and Jarrett Stidham. pic.twitter.com/sanC3Dg1GM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2023

Monday night will shape the AFC playoff field. The Bengals host the Bills, pitting the defending AFC champions against the team holding the top seed. Cincinnati and Buffalo enter on seven- and six-game winning streaks, respectively, with the 11-4 Bengals one game behind the 12-3 Bills.

Both teams have beaten the 13-3 Chiefs, so the winner could earn home field and a first-round bye with a victory in Week 18. The Bills would control their own fate, but the Bengals would need a Week 18 Chiefs loss to the Raiders. Home-field advantage could be a major factor; the Bengals are 5-1 at home this year, and the Bills are 6-1.

The outcome of this game could ripple down the standings. If the Bills lose, in Week 18 they would need a Chiefs loss Saturday and a victory over the Patriots on Sunday to earn the top seed. If the Chiefs prevail, the Bills surely would sit Josh Allen and other key players against the Patriots, making the path clearer for New England.

At this point, the possibilities keep stacking up. A week from now, we’ll have all the answers.

