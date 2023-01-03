Tage Thompson outshines Alex Ovechkin as Sabres knock off Capitals in OT

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alex Ovechkin continued his scoring tear Tuesday night, scoring twice in a matchup overflowing with offensive fireworks. But the Capitals never figured out a way to slow Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson, who completed his hat trick with the overtime winner as the Capitals fell, 5-4, at Capital One Arena.

Thompson scored the winner after a brutal turnover below the goal line by Lars Eller, taking an Alex Tuch feed and beating goalie Darcy Kuemper right in front with two minutes left.

“Tuch, he read it pretty good ... and it ended up in Thompson’s stick six feet outside the crease,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “It is not a good look that you want to have.”

Washington had trailed 3-1 in the second period — with the Sabres’ second and third goals coming from Thompson — but fought back to tie it at 3 after Ovechkin’s first goal came late in the second period and Nic Dowd tied it just 55 seconds into the third.

Ovechkin then found himself wide open in front for his second of the night to put the Capitals up 4-3 at 7:10, but Tyson Jost’s goal for Buffalo with 8:18 left eventually sent the contest to overtime. To get there, Washington (21-13-6) weathered a brief five-on-three penalty kill and then killed off nearly two minutes of four-on-three to start the extra period.

But Thompson, who notched his third hat trick of the season — one of those was a five-goal game — to give him 30 goals, found a way to send Capitals fans home unhappy.

“Obviously he’s big, strong,” Ovechkin said. “Good puck mover, you know? Have great shot. [Sabres are] young, they are talented group of guys out there, but it was one game.”

Washington’s next game is Thursday at Columbus. Tuesday’s overtime loss extended the Capitals’ streak without a regulation defeat to eight (6-0-2).

Buffalo (19-15-2) was in control early, with Thompson converting twice in the first 26 minutes after Tuch had opened the scoring at 10:48 of the first period following a slick Thompson feed.

The Capitals’ Sonny Milano had tied the score at 1 at 12:07 with a breakaway goal on the backhand. It was his sixth of the season.

“He competes hard,” Laviolette said of Milano. “He is a skilled player that competes hard. He has come in and has provided good offense for us, good minutes.”

Ovechkin kick-started the Capitals’ comeback. The captain cut the Sabres’ lead to 3-2 at 16:46 of the second: Evgeny Kuznetsov won the faceoff before Ovechkin gathered the puck and quickly shot it past Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (28 saves) for his 807th goal.

The Capitals tied it at 3 when Milano fired a shot off Luukkonen’s pads and the puck bounced directly to Nic Dowd, who buried the rebound. It was his 10th goal of the season; his career high is 11.

Ovechkin kept it going with his 808th goal in the third. He now has goals in three straight games and eight in his past five. Luukkonen was the 167th goaltender that he has scored on.

But Thompson beat Kuemper (24 saves) one more time to give Buffalo the win.

“It is unfortunate,” Laviolette said. “I thought we did a good job of climbing back into that game to push it to 4-3, and it got away from us once they tied it up.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Oshie returns

Forward T.J. Oshie played in his first game since suffering an upper-body injury Dec. 17. He missed six games. Oshie said Tuesday morning that he was finally “pain-free” around Christmas.

“It’s been a little bit since then, so I’ve been able to train and condition and get back in shape, so I feel good,” he said.

Oshie skated 15:55, put two shots on goal and took a high-sticking penalty that led to Thompson’s first goal.

Sabres honor Hamlin

Sabres players wore “Love for 3” shirts to support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in critical condition. During warmups, the Sabres had signs behind their bench that supported Hamlin. The Capitals held a “moment of support” for him before the game.

Following Tuesday’s game, Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams spoke to reporters in place of the players and Coach Don Granato, who wore a “3” pin on his suit. Adams said the idea to wear the shirts supporting Hamlin was a collaboration among numerous players and people on the team staff.

“I just want to say that our thoughts and our hearts and prayers are with Damar and his family, the entire Bills organization,” Adams said. “What happened [Monday] night is something that makes the game itself and any sport secondary. So it was a tough day for all of us. As a community, we care. We care about each other in Buffalo and as organizations we care about each other, and I know our players felt that this morning and we’re all just thinking about Damar.”

Line blender

The Capitals broke out the blender midway through Tuesday’s game — an uncharacteristic sight amid Washington’s recent hot stretch. Laviolette broke up the stout fourth line of Dowd, Garnet Hathaway and Aliaksei Protas and used each as an asset on separate lines.

Dowd moved up to play with Milano and Oshie, while Protas joined Marcus Johansson and Dylan Strome. Hathaway was shifted to a line with Eller and Anthony Mantha. Ovechkin continued to skate with Kuznetsov and Conor Sheary.

Laviolette has praised the fourth line’s efficiency in recent weeks, but looking to get a spark, he decided to shake up his personnel.

“We were on our heels,” he said. “... You can go in with a plan, but if the plan is not working, you got to move it.”

