Chantilly divers take center stage; Bullis impresses at track meet

Before Chantilly’s swim team hopped in the water for their pre-meet warmup against James Madison in December, it gathered around the pool deck to cheer on the dive team. Quickly, Coach James Mackenzie said, the swimmers were captivated. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They watched in awe as senior Matthew Bray and freshman Ivor Brown began their routines. The divers took turns launching themselves off the diving board, contorting midair before falling gracefully into the water to raucous cheers from their teammates.

Bray is a two-time defending state champion, while Brown recently returned from the FINA World Junior Diving Championships in Montreal, where he collected a team gold medal and a bronze medal in the boys’ 1-meter final.

“Having that kind of one-two punch with those guys is pretty ridiculous,” Mackenzie said.

Reverse two-and-a-half twists. One-and-a-half flips. Those are some of the acrobatics the Chargers watch poolside before swim meets begin.

“Watching two guys of that caliber on the same team is nothing that I’ve experienced as a coach or as a swimmer at any level,” Mackenzie said.

Bray and Brown dive for Alexandria Dive Club and Dominion Dive Club, respectively, and are coached at the high school level by Dane Kudlacik. Kudlacik is more accustomed to watching these difficult dives being performed — he was a Dominion club diver who spent a season on the George Mason diving team last year as a college freshman.

Both Bray and Brown have their eyes set on championship season. Mackenzie wants to see Bray three-peat at states, while Brown also has legitimate state title aspirations. Mackenzie said he wouldn’t be surprised if both divers take spots on the podium.

“Given what they’ve shown me so far in the water off the boards, they could do something pretty special this year,” Mackenzie said.

— Noah Ferguson

Indoor track

The Faith In Action Holiday Indoor Classic on Friday featured strong competition within Virginia, and one school dominated the leader boards: Bullis.

The Virginia Beach event was the Bulldogs’ second meet so far, and the girls came away with a wide victory, scoring 163 points to beat next-best Nansemond River (47). No event showed the extent of their victory more than the 200 meters.

Out of 47 competitors, seven of the top eight finishes went to Bullis, led by senior Sage Hinton at 24.59 seconds.

The win is even more impressive considering the team’s indoor training has been limited to 40-meter runs on an enclosed tennis court.

“We’ve had a hard time finding places to train, especially for the speed and endurance that we need to run the 200,” said Hinton, a Stanford commit. “I think that race was just heart and trusting that we have the foot speed to start and we have the strength to finish.”

After “shaking the rust off” during the team’s first meet, Hinton says Friday’s competition gave her a chance to focus on more technical aspects of indoor races, such as using the bank to maintain speed while turning.

Entering the new year, Hinton’s resolution is to maintain focus during the entirety of her races, especially on the final laps of mid-distance runs.

“I get comfortable at a lot of races, and so I want to definitely say, when I get to certain marks, ‘Focus here, go, go, go,’ ” Hinton said. “Not letting myself be comfortable and just focusing completely on the race I’m doing. … That’s where I definitely need to get better.”

— Aaron Credeur

Wrestling

Last season was a memorable one for Maryland 3A champion Chesapeake. In addition to an 18-0 record in duals powering the Cougars to their first team title in school history, it was the first time since 2000 that multiple Cougars — Chase and Victor Listorti — graced first-place spots on the podium at the state championships at Showplace Arena in Upper Marlboro.

Eight of Chesapeake’s 14 starters from last year graduated, including the Listorti twins, but the youthful Cougars (20-2) have been strong again this year. And on Dec. 30 they made a massive statement, taking first place at the South River tournament. They went 9-0 at the two-day round-robin event in Edgewater, knocking off teams including the Seahawks, Archbishop Spalding and Mount Hebron.

Like their previous meeting on Dec. 20, the Cougars’ dual against South River was decided by a tiebreaker. Chesapeake took a 37-36 win because it had five pins to the Seahawks’ four, including one from 106-pounder Brayden Ambrose, who got pinned in their previous matchup against South River in Glen Burnie.

Ambrose, a sophomore whose record is 14-3, is one of several underclassman finding success in Pasadena. Sophomore heavyweight Delmar White is 22-0, Sophomore Xander Dodd (220 pounds) is 16-1 and freshman Brayden Roberts (113) is 18-4.

Also in Maryland, River Hill senior Dylan McCullough collected his 100th victory at Westminster duals. At Battle of the Bridge in Virginia, Battlefield (second place, 184.5 points), Woodbridge (sixth, 137.5) and Chantilly (10th, 121.5) led teams from the D.C. area.

— Shane Connuck

Ice hockey

The Purple Puck tournament returned to Fort Dupont Ice Arena last week after the four-day event was abruptly canceled in December 2021 because of the Omicron wave of the coronavirus.

St. Joseph’s Prep (Penn.) defeated host Gonzaga, 6-1, to win the Prep division title. The tournament raised $1,000 to the Friends of Fort Dupont Ice Arena’s Kids on Ice Program, which works with children in Wards 7 and 8 to develop their hockey skills.

The future of Fort Dupont Ice Arena remains cloudy, though.

The Southeast Washington facility was set to undergo a $15 million renovation beginning in March with the goal of keeping it open year-round and to expand programming for the community. But Fort Dupont board members say the city told them renovations were no longer plausible, citing costs of $37.5 million for the completion of half of the proposed project.

The rink was set to be demolished, but the date for that was pushed back until at least after the hockey season.

— Hayley Salvatore

