Ownership uncertainty complicates a critical offseason for Commanders

Calls for change reverberated across FedEx Field on Sunday as the Washington Commanders fell to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10, and saw their playoff hopes end. In three weeks, the Commanders went from the No. 6 seed in the NFC to postseason irrelevance and an uncertain future. In other markets, such a loss would’ve been grounds for significant change in the organization. But for the Commanders, whose owners announced in November they would explore a sale of the team, that uncertainty may complicate any change to coaching or personnel.

When asked Monday if he believes he has the leeway to make offseason moves, Coach Ron Rivera said “I think so” but acknowledged he had not yet met with owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder.

“At the end of the year, once we get done, I will most certainly be sitting down with ownership as it is and have the discussion about this, about the organization and the direction and what we will be able to do going forward,” Rivera said.

Rivera has been in similar circumstances. When he was coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2017, then-owner Jerry Richardson said he would sell the team that December, shortly after a report that alleged he paid off multiple former employees to stay silent about his workplace misconduct.

David Tepper, a billionaire hedge fund manager, finalized the sale for $2.275 billion in July 2018 and told reporters at the time that he had no imminent plans to make broad changes to the football operations.

He didn’t need to, he said.

The Panthers, with Marty Hurney as general manager and Rivera as coach, were coming off an 11-5 season, had made the playoffs in four of the previous five seasons and were only two years removed from a 15-1 season that saw them reach Super Bowl 50.

“There’s a great team down there right now,” Tepper said at the time. “Sometimes it’s better to do nothing than something. You want to be very careful when you do anything. The first thing I care about is winning. The second thing I care about is winning. The third thing I care about is?”

The Panthers operated as usual, with Rivera and the front office making moves as needed to rebuild the team through free agency and the draft. Rivera even landed a two-year contract extension in January 2018.

But after slipping to 7-9 in Tepper’s first season and then getting off to a dismal start in 2019, Rivera was fired before season’s end. Hurney was axed a year later.

The most recent comparison could be the Denver Broncos, who were held in a trust before the sale to the Walton-Penner group was finalized in August. General Manager George Paton was overseeing operations for the trust when the team fired coach Vic Fangio in January and hired Nathaniel Hackett a few weeks later. Paton also orchestrated the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in March before the new ownership was in place.

Should a sale of the Commanders move swiftly, the timing could be similar. Theoretically, a new owner could be in place within months, but that would be well after the NFL hiring cycle and the first wave of free agency — and perhaps even after the draft in late April.

Washington’s front-office structure also adds an unusual wrinkle. Denver, for instance, had an overseer of football (Paton) and of business (Joe Ellis) during the sale process. In Washington, Rivera calls the shots on the field as well as with coaching and personnel, making him the primary voice for the team. Hurney, an executive vice president, and GM Martin Mayhew report to Rivera, who reports directly to the Snyders.

Rivera, who signed a five-year contract in 2020, has said the “coach-centric” model in which he had full control over the football side was a selling point for him. Now, that structure might ensure he sticks around for at least another season to manage another roster retool and perhaps broader changes to the team’s operations.

“You have to manage [uncertainty that comes with an ownership change], you really do,” Rivera said in November. “And that’s one of the things that we had to deal with [in Carolina]. I had to manage that. I had to get the players to understand — and that’s kind of where we’re coming back saying, ‘Hey, let’s focus on what’s important.’ That’s interesting . . . but I can tell the guys more than anything else, ‘Hey, let’s focus on the field, let’s stay on the field, let’s be engaged on the field.’ ”

There, Washington’s biggest problem remains finding a franchise quarterback. In three seasons, the team has cycled through seven starters and is still on the hunt for a long-term answer. Yet Rivera may also look to alter his staff, which is comprised primarily of coaches he worked with in Carolina, including offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who signed a new three-year deal last offseason.

“That’s something that we’re continuing to work on,” Rivera said. “. . . I was asked that question about eight, nine weeks ago — ‘What’s the difference [between Washington and the other NFC East teams]?’ Well, [quarterback] is the one position that we’ve got to solidify going forward more so than anything else.”

