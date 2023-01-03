Donations to Damar Hamlin’s community toy drive pass $3 million

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donations are flooding in to a community toy drive Damar Hamlin created back in 2020, following the NFL star’s shock collapse on the field during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. As of Tuesday morning, a total of more than $3 million had been raised.

The drive’s GoFundMe page, created while Hamlin was a college player at Pittsburgh, had aimed to raise $2,500 for a day-care center run by his mother, Nina, in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa., outside of Pittsburgh.

The GoFundMe page resurfaced shortly after Hamlin absorbed a hit to his upper body, stood up and then fell to the ground before being given CPR by medical personnel. Thousands of well-wishers nationwide have donated — and the figure continues to climb.

The NFL postponed the game as fans and members of the sporting world offered prayers for the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety, who remains at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

Advertisement

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote on the fundraising page back in 2020, explaining that he had created the “Chasing M’s Foundation” to help run the toy drive.

Hamlin said he set up the toy drive to “help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community,” noting that 100 percent of the funds raised would be used to purchase toys for young people in need, and that he hoped to “positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”

While the GoFundMe page was established in 2020, Hamlin has continued to host toy drives since. An Instagram post shared by Hamlin on Christmas Day shows scenes from a recent event.

In the video, children jump up and down in excitement surrounded by gifts and red and green balloons.

Advertisement

“We’re doing it for the kids, they’re having a good time, man,” Hamlin tells the camera before signing merchandise and posing for photographs with children at the event.

On social media Tuesday, many continue to share the link to Hamlin’s toy drive, encouraging people to donate as people around the world await news regarding the star’s condition.

“Link to Damar Hamlin toy drive. At lease we can do something to help while we all feel so helpless,” read one tweet. “Obviously not a lot that our football community can do in times like this but it costs nothing to share the link and contribute to a cause he’s invested in,” read another.

GoFundMe also posted a link to Hamlin’s fundraiser, stating it was a verified campaign, and adding: “Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser.”

Ira Turner, Hamlin’s agent, told NFL Network late Monday that he did not have any further news on the star.

“Please continue to pray for Damar and his family,” Turner said. “We currently have no update at this time.”

Mark Maske and Adam Kilgore contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article