Edison stays dominant in district, but its goals are loftier this year

Before the final quarter of Edison’s 43-28 win over Justice in Falls Church on Tuesday night, senior guard Toni McCrae decided it was her turn for a highlight. After dishing no-look passes throughout the game — a byproduct of the Justice defenders who draped over her and sent frequent double teams — McCrae sized up the two opponents who breathed less than a foot from her face. She calmly dropped her head, split the two defenders, Euro stepped around a third and finished a floater over a fourth.

The Edison bench erupted.

“I’m used to seeing that [pressure],” said McCrae, who finished with seven points, six rebounds and five assists against Justice (5-5). “When defenses collapse on me, my teammates always step up.”

The result was nothing new, either. Edison (8-2), which is 453-101 in 22 years under Coach Dianne Lewis, has long produced healthy wins in district play.

But to McCrae, who transferred from New Hope Academy early in her junior year, the leap from last winter’s 24-5 showing is unmistakable. Though that group rattled off 18 straight wins after Jan. 1 and finished unscathed against National District foes, she sensed that its performance wasn’t up to snuff in high-pressure situations.

Her perspective was refreshing, if not prescient. The Eagles fell by 14 in last year’s region final and 16 in the state quarterfinals.

“This year, we want to make a name for ourselves,” McCrae said.

These Eagles are taking precautionary steps to fulfill those wishes. In practice, the team regularly holds intrasquad scrimmages in which one side starts at a deficit and must storm back before the buzzer. Outside of the gym, a tightknit group has made it easier for players to hold one another accountable without tension.

The Eagles still hate losing. But their blueprint requires progress from the hardships that do appear. Just last week, McCrae said, they showed gumption at the Boo Williams Christmas Classic, as they lost their first two games against Southern Virginia powerhouses but came from behind in the final game after McCrae fouled out.

“Our goal at the end of the day is not just to win,” senior Aani Akins said Monday before missing Tuesday’s game after testing positive for the coronavirus. “It’s to have a nice-looking win.”

And so on Tuesday, while the Eagles never trailed, the absence of Akins and sophomore starting guard Sarah Chawki (dislocated shoulder) did offer an opportunity to respond to adversity — and to satisfy Akins’s urge for a nice-looking win.

Edison ripped into Justice’s zone defense from the jump, with new starters exploiting gaps to find open looks and establish a 24-10 halftime lead as the Eagles’ defense, a hallmark of Edison teams, flustered the Wolves with an early press and frequent double teams.

By the end of the third quarter, the lead extended to 36-19. The bench unit, led by junior forward Ayomiposi Fakulujo’s eight points, put the game away.

“Any player can fill in when they need to,” Fakulujo said. “That’s what makes us a great team.”

