Career night by Giannis Antetokounmpo is much too much for Wizards to overcome

MILWAUKEE — The resurgent Washington Wizards hit a 7-foot-tall, 243-pound bump in the road Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum in the shape, of course, of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP and his Milwaukee Bucks were the most robust test the Wizards had faced since Delon Wright and Rui Hachimura returned from injuries late last month, and Washington looked threatening — for about 16 minutes.

After that, Antetokounmpo thundered up and down the court to score a career-high 55 points and add 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Bucks’ 123-113 win.

His achievement joins the pantheon of astounding and starry performances dotting the NBA lately. Following Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game for Cleveland on Monday, Antetokounmpo logged the league’s fifth 50-point game in the past few days. Dallas’s Luka Doncic scored 60 points (and added a mere 21 rebounds and 10 assists) last week in a win over New York.

Antetokounmpo was rewarded with a water-bottle shower from his teammates on the court. For the Wizards, there was no reason to celebrate.

On top of the loss — which ended a five-game winning streak — the Wizards again lost Bradley Beal to left hamstring soreness after he returned from a three-game absence to play most of the first half. He checked out with 2:29 remaining in the second quarter and never returned. He had eight points in 13 minutes.

Washington (17-22) hung tough, even working its way within five points late in the fourth quarter, but after a strong start in which it took advantage of turnovers and poor Bucks three-point shooting, Washington was always chasing Milwaukee (24-13) and never asserting itself.

The game turned on Antetokounmpo’s whim. Every time the Bucks’ lead got too small in the fourth quarter, he was there with a suavely drawn foul or a bruising layup to bump it back to a comfortable edge. Although their defense was inconsistent, the Wizards didn’t fall apart as much as they didn’t have anything game-changing to pull out of their toolbox down the stretch. They had no ringer to bring in late and no extra dimension to show the Bucks.

They spent most of the game erasing 10-point deficits, only to fall back into a hole minutes later. The first and most consequential of such stretches came midway through the second quarter, when Washington did well capitalizing on turnovers. But the Bucks, in addition to having a human cheat code in Antetokounmpo, proved to be excellent problem-solvers.

With the score tied at 49, Antetokounmpo promptly scored seven straight against a Washington defense that had grown comfortable. On the other end, the Bucks put some bigger bodies on the court — 6-11 Bobby Portis and 6-7 MarJon Beauchamp — to match up with Washington’s guards. The Wizards’ offensive flow dried up. Their final bucket of the half came with 3:55 remaining, and the Bucks ended the quarter on a 15-0 run to take a 61-49 lead into halftime.

That run wrested control from Washington and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 22 points and added nine rebounds and four assists. Kyle Kuzma had 20 points and four rebounds, and Daniel Gafford chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds. Three scorers stepped up off the bench, with Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert scoring 12 each.

Brook Lopez added 21 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, but Antetokounmpo provided more than enough.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Scoring spree

Doncic fueled the NBA’s scoring surge with his 60-point game Dec. 27. He followed that with 51 points Dec. 31 against San Antonio. Golden State’s Klay Thompson had 54 points against Atlanta the same night Mitchell dropped 71 on Chicago.

Davis stays home

Wisconsin native Johnny Davis stayed in Washington to receive treatment on a hip injury, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. Although Davis, the No. 10 pick in last year’s draft, has been on assignment with the Wizards’ G-League affiliate for more than half of the season, it wouldn’t have been unusual for him to travel with the Wizards for a homecoming trip — especially with the team in Milwaukee for four days.

