Glen Burnie wins by 75, as Amourie Porter gets all Gophers involved

Glen Burnie girls’ basketball star Amourie Porter snagged an offensive rebound and had a clear putback opportunity. But instead of taking it, the senior dribbled the ball out and set up her team to run a play that ended in a made basket. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The points didn’t ultimately matter in the Gophers’ 86-11 home blowout of North County on Tuesday, but plays such as that showcased the team’s intentionality.

“We knew we could score. Everything that’s good doesn’t lead to good things all the time,” Porter’s father and coach, Sam Porter, explained. “So in that instance … the game is out of reach, so let’s pull back and let’s set something up, and then we end up getting the same thing.”

His daughter, a senior guard who was named to The Washington Post’s All-Met third team last season, finished with 25 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and six assists despite sitting out the entire second quarter and half of the third.

The result of the game was decided almost immediately. Glen Burnie (7-0) scored the first 21 points and led by 32 after the first quarter.

Still, the team maintained a purpose in the game. The Gophers lost in last season’s Maryland 4A state semifinals and want to play similarly meaningful games through this winter and into the spring.

Doing so will require contributions throughout the lineup. Porter knows that and is focused on working her teammates into the action to develop their confidence.

“I’m going to need my teammates beside me, and if they’re not confident they’re not going to do well,” she said.

She makes sure to get her teammates the ball and also tells some of the young players to be aggressive when playing defense to force turnovers because “you know you can,” she said.

“That’s how you build the confidence,” Porter said. “You keep doing it and keep doing it, and then you got it.’

Forcing those turnovers is a key part of the Gophers’ identity as an aggressive defensive team. They love to create frustration within their opponent by pressuring it into mistakes, Sam Porter said.

On Tuesday, Glen Burnie totaled 31 steals. Porter dominated within the Gopher press, ripping the ball away from Knights (0-5) to create fast-break opportunities.

Sam Porter likened the team’s defense to a pulley system. When one person moves, everyone else moves with her to prevent anyone from being out of position.

That showed against North County. Even if the Gophers were occasionally overzealous reaching for steals, the younger Porter said, they knew they had teammates covering for them.

Once Porter stole the ball, she’d distribute it. Nights such as these, the Gophers hope, will build confidence for future games with slimmer margins.

