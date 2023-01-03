Ken Block, rally driver known for daring stunts, dies in snowmobile crash

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rally racer Ken Block, whose daring online stunts propelled him to motor sports stardom, died Monday in a snowmobile accident in Utah. He was 55. Block died after the snowmobile he was driving crashed on a steep slope in the state’s Mill Hollow area, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” Block’s team, Hoonigan Racing, said in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

Block was one of pro rally driving’s most prominent internet stars who had a significant audience on YouTube, where his videos of screechingly tight turns at high speeds brought his channel close to 2 million subscribers by the time of his death. Pro rally drivers compete to navigate checkpoints along closed-circuit routes within a set period of time.

His stunt videos collected more than 500 million views in total, according to a biography on his team’s website.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call on Monday afternoon about the accident in Mill Hollow, in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

“He was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Further details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” officials said.

According to officials, the YouTube star was in the area with a larger group but was alone when the snowmobile accident happened. Utah’s state medical examiner’s office will determine Block’s official cause of death, the sheriff’s office’s statement said.

According to a recent Instagram post, heavy snowfall in the past few days forced Block to use snowmobiles and tractors to gain access to his ranch near Park City, Utah. In another post, he shared images from a trip to Island Park, Idaho, where he attempted stunts on a new snowmobile.

Block’s pro rally driving career began in 2005, and he excelled in high-profile competitions, winning five X Games medals in the tournament’s rally car division. According to his official biography, Block won more than 25 national-level rallies globally and was one of only a handful of Americans to have scored points in the sport’s World Rally Championship.

Block’s Gymkhana video series, which went viral and gave him global recognition as a driver, includes a series of increasingly daring stunts and technically advanced obstacle courses.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the American Rally Association paid tribute to Block: “He was a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying. His stewardship within the ARA these past few years was invaluable and he will be forever missed.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of FIA, the governing body for world motor sports, described Block as “an inspiration for us all and a true gentleman of our sport” in a statement posted to Twitter.

U.S. federal agencies do not maintain national statistics on snowmobile-related accidents or deaths. Previous studies of snowmobile deaths found that leading causes were excessive speed, inattentive or careless operation, and inexperience.

In its safety guidelines, the Utah Snowmobile Association suggests that users avoid snowmobiling alone where possible, pack adequate equipment including two-way communication devices, and check the weather forecast before venturing out.

