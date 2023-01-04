Damar Hamlin’s collapse brought a flashback for Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The memories — and the reminder of his own incredible luck — came flashing back for Chris Pronger, who watched on television Monday night as Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills’ game in Cincinnati. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pronger, a 48-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer, knew some of what Hamlin was experiencing because he went through something just like it on the ice during a Stanley Cup playoff game in 1998 in Detroit.

“Worry for the kid, having been in a similar circumstance,” was Pronger’s immediate reaction, he said in a telephone interview from St. Louis, where he lives. “You know, you see the video footage of him with his mom and family prior to the game and you just feel for everybody involved. Obviously it takes you back — my parents were at the game that I went down in, too, so there were a lot of similarities that came back.”

Pronger, a defenseman for the St. Louis Blues, collapsed after a slap shot by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dmitri Mironov struck him on the left side of his chest. As Pronger tried to get up, he fell back to the ice.

“I remember it all. I remember the play,” he said. “The shot hit me right in the heart, and it hurt. It was a stinging blow.” As he tried to rise, he remembers thinking, “‘Don’t let these Detroit fans see you down on the ice.’”

“In the video [of the play], you can kind of see me get up and try to skate and kind of stumble a couple of steps and then go down. Luckily, I had my hands in front of me because when I crumpled, I crumpled on top of my hands. Had I not had my hands where they were, I would have smoked my face on the ice, probably broke my face.”

Pronger’s eyes were open but rolling back in his head. Although medical personnel initially could not find a pulse, he suddenly snapped to. His heart had skipped one beat, he said, “which tells you how much oxygen is pushed through your body in one heartbeat. My heart skipped one beat and I collapsed.”

His teammates watched anxiously as Pronger, who was conscious, was placed on a stretcher and taken to a Detroit hospital, where he spent the night before returning to St. Louis for a battery of tests. He played in the next game and in another 949 regular season and playoff games over 13 more years in the NHL.

“For me, it could have been much worse,” he said. “From a timing perspective — right place, right time and timing of the heartbeat, the timing of the shot that hit me — all those things just made it a perfect storm. It was like winning the lottery.”

Commotio cordis is a condition that occurs when there is a blow to the chest that occurs during a vulnerable moment in the heart’s electrical cycle, Gregory Marcus, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco, told The Washington Post. That window lasts 40 milliseconds long, making the condition rare. It most often occurs when young athletes, whose chest muscles and bones are not fully developed, are struck full on by a baseball or puck. Pronger was 23 at the time of his injury. It is not yet known whether Hamlin, who is 24, collapsed from commotio cordis.

Because Pronger’s incident was such a fluke, he had no qualms when two of his three children played hockey, partly because hockey pads have heart guards.

“As you look at how these things happen and the why and all that kind of stuff, it seems very random,” he said. “There is no rhyme or reason there. It just happens in my particular case that the puck hit me at the perfect time in the perfect spot. If that guy took that shot a hundred times, he would never hit me.”

Despite responding to several interview requests since Monday night, Pronger said he doesn’t think much about that moment or what could have been the outcome.

“I’ve been asked a lot whether I think about it, and I actually don’t,” he said. “It all happened 25 years ago, and unless something like this [Hamlin’s collapse] happens, I really don’t think about it or talk about it. As I described it for someone else, it happened 25 years ago, and it hasn’t happened since.”

