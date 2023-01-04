UFC’s Dana White: ‘No excuse’ for physical altercation with wife

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White said there is “no excuse” for assaulting a woman after a video showed him striking his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Speaking Monday with TMZ Sports, which published footage captured at a nightclub, White said he and his wife apologized to each other. His wife, Anne, was shown in the video hitting her husband, at which point White could be seen slapping her twice in the face and appearing to grapple with her before others intervened.

“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” the 53-year-old, who has played a very public-facing role as UFC president since 2001, told the website. “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s--- together. We’ve got three kids. This is one of those situations that’s horrible. I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations that, right now, we’re more concerned about our kids. Obviously, since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video and we’re more focused on our family right now.”

In his comments, White referred to remarks he made in 2014, shortly after video emerged of former NFL player Ray Rice punching his then-fiancee.

“There’s one thing that you never bounce back from, and that’s putting your hands on a woman,” White said then (via MMA Fighting). “Been that way in the UFC since we started here. You don’t bounce back from putting your hands on a woman.”

“The video is horrifying. Absolutely horrifying,” he added at the time. “You’re talking about a guy who’s been in the fight business since he was 19 years old. It is the most disturbing thing you will ever see. … I don’t know all the ins and outs of what [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell did or knew or how it was handled, but it’s definitely bad.”

A spokesman for the UFC did not immediately respond Tuesday night to a request for comment on the video. Endeavor, the company that owns the UFC, did not immediately provide comment earlier in the day (per CNBC).

In partnership with the UFC and other entities, White is the founder of a slap fighting league. A TV series based on the venture, “Power Slap,” is set to debut on TBS next week. According to promotional clips for the series, it appears that the show will feature women slapping women, as well as men slapping men.

“The sport of slap fighting is about to go to a whole new level,” White said at a news conference last month.

Of the recent incident in Mexico, White told TMZ Sports: “You don’t put your hands on a woman, ever. … There definitely was a lot of alcohol involved, but that’s no excuse. I’m making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before — it’s the first time that it’s ever happened.”

White said what was seen in the nearly minute-long video was “the beginning of it and the end of it.”

“I don’t know why it happened,” he added.

In a statement provided to TMZ Sports, Anne White echoed some of her husband’s comments, saying: “Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

