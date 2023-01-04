An ugly rift between two U.S. soccer families bursts into public

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The mother of U.S. soccer player Gio Reyna said Wednesday that she shared information with the U.S. Soccer Federation about World Cup Coach Gregg Berhalter kicking his future wife more than 31 years ago — a disclosure that prompted an investigation last month and elicited a claim by Berhalter on Tuesday that he was being blackmailed.

Danielle Reyna said in a statement issued by her son’s agent that she was upset about Berhalter’s comments concerning Gio Reyna following the U.S. team’s elimination from the tournament in Qatar. Gio Reyna played sparingly, and upon returning stateside, Berhalter implied in comments in New York that he almost sent Reyna home because he had not given full effort in the days before the World Cup.

Subsequently, Danielle Reyna said she contacted USSF sporting director Earnie Stewart. “I wanted to let him know that I was absolutely outraged and [devastated] that Gio had been put in such a terrible position, and that I felt very personally betrayed by the actions of someone my family had considered a friend for decades.”

She also said Berhalter’s statement Tuesday about kicking his future wife while they were freshmen at the University of North Carolina “significantly minimize the abuse on the night in question.”

“Rosalind Berhalter was my roommate, [UNC soccer] teammate and best friend, and I supported her through the trauma that followed,” she said in the statement. “It took a long time for me to forgive and accept Gregg afterward, but I worked hard to give him grace, and ultimately made both of them and their kids a huge part of my family’s life. I would have wanted and expected him to give the same grace to Gio. This is why the current situation is so very hurtful and hard.”

Danielle Reyna’s husband, Claudio, is a former U.S. national team captain who was Berhalter’s teammate in high school and on two World Cup squads.

In a statement of his own Wednesday, Claudio Reyna said: “I support my wife, Danielle, and her statement. I too was upset by Gregg’s comments about Gio after the U.S. was out of the World Cup, and I also appealed to Earnie Stewart on December 11 asking him to prevent any additional comments.”

The bizarre turn comes as the USSF is deciding whether to sign Berhalter to a new contract. His previous deal expired last weekend. On Wednesday, with the USSF continuing both to investigate abuse allegations directed at Berhalter and evaluate the program heading into a new World Cup cycle, the federation announced assistant Anthony Hudson will oversee the squad at a training camp this month in the Los Angeles area that includes two friendlies.

Stewart and USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone were scheduled to address Berhalter’s situation later Wednesday.

The latest twists come one day after Berhalter and his wife issued a statement admitting he kicked her in the legs in 1991. They have been married for 25 years and have four children. In the statement, they said an individual was trying to “take him down” as the U.S. coach. He did not identify who was responsible.

Through a personal spokesman, Berhalter said he did not want to comment further.

The USSF followed with a statement that, upon learning of the allegation, it hired a law firm to investigate. That probe is ongoing, the USSF added.

“U.S. Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously,” the statement said.

The USSF also said that, since learning of the allegations against Berhalter, “potential inappropriate behavior” had been directed toward “multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization.” The USSF said it has expanded its investigation to include those allegations. A federation spokesman declined to elaborate.

“While in Qatar, I shared my frustrations about my son’s World Cup experience with a number of close friends, Earnie and [U.S. men’s team GM] Brian McBride among them. However, at no time did I ever threaten anyone, nor would I ever do so,” Claudio Reyna said Wednesday.

Danielle Reyna said she did call Stewart on Dec. 11.

“I told Earnie that I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age,” she said in the statement.

“Many people were trashing Gio on social media due to Gregg’s comments, and I didn’t know when or if this would stop. I just wanted Earnie to help make sure that there would be no further unwarranted attacks on my son. I thought our conversation would remain in confidence, and it didn’t occur to me at the time that anything I said could lead to an investigation. …”

“I want to be very clear that I did not ask for Gregg to be fired, I did not make any threats, and I don’t know anything about any blackmail attempts. … I’m sorry that this information became public, and I regret that I played a role in something that could reopen wounds from the past.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

