Beats go on for Hoyas, who suffer a record 25th straight Big East loss

The Georgetown men’s basketball team set a Big East record Wednesday night, a mark no one associated with the program is proud to have. The Hoyas lost to Villanova, 73-57, at Capital One Arena. It was their 25th straight conference defeat, a league record, and it capped a day that included Athletic Director Lee Reed releasing a statement that cited an “imperative” need for Coach Patrick Ewing to get things corrected on the court. The university declined an interview request to speak with Reed.

“We recognize this is a challenging and frustrating time for the men’s basketball team and our fans,” Reed said in a statement. “Coach Ewing understands that it is imperative to get the program back on track and no one is more committed than he is to making that happen.”

The Hoyas have not won a regular season Big East game since March 2, 2021. They are 73-95 under Ewing with one NCAA tournament appearance following their unexpected run to the Big East tournament title that same season.

Ewing was asked about the streak, Reed’s statement and his future with the program following the loss to the Wildcats.

“I’m here to talk about the game,” Ewing said. “My future is my future. I’m here to be the head coach at Georgetown until the president or the board decides for me to move on. But until that time — a friend of mine sent me a quote today: ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up.’ We got knocked down. So what we’re going to do is keep on getting up.”

Georgetown (5-11, 0-5) came into the game down two rotation players and lost two more over the course of the contest. Ewing pointed to the team’s health when asked how to get the program back on track.

“We’ll see what happens after that,” Ewing said.

The teams went into halftime knotted at 35. Neither team led by more than six — and that came after the Hoyas opened by making back-to-back three-pointers. Georgetown found an advantage down low during the first 20 minutes, outscoring Villanova in the paint 20-10. The Wildcats countered that by making 5 of 12 from beyond the arc while Georgetown missed eight straight from deep after hitting those two to begin the game.

Villanova (8-7, 2-2 Big East) stayed hot from deep to start the second half, sparking a 22-8 run from which Georgetown could not recover. The Hoyas never led in the second half.

“I thought midway through the second half we kind of dug in defensively and that carried us,” Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune said. “Shots started falling in the second half as well. I thought we shared the ball pretty well.”

Jordan Riley led the Hoyas with 12 points and five rebounds, Akok Akok added 11 points and 10 boards, and Primo Spears handed out nine assists.

Caleb Daniels scored a game-high 20 for Villanova. Brandon Slater and Mark Armstrong added 14 apiece.

“There’s going to be streaks in every sport,” Ewing said. “I’m a very prideful person, and Georgetown is a very prideful university. We don’t want to be associated with a losing streak, but it is what it is. All we can do is just continue to get up, continue to fight.”

Here’s what else to know about Georgetown’s loss:

Shorthanded

Georgetown began the game without guards Wayne Bristol Jr. and Jay Heath. Bristol was a late scratch with concussion-like symptoms that did not put him in the concussion protocols. Heath suffered a finger injury on his left hand against DePaul on Thursday and had surgery the next day. He is expected to return next month.

Brandon Murray led Georgetown with nine points at halftime, but landed awkwardly during a sequence early in the second half and checked out at the 15:56 mark of the second half. The Hoyas’ second-leading scorer did not return with what the team was calling an upper-body injury.

The Wildcats went on a 15-5 run immediately following Murray’s departure, essentially putting the game away.

The Hoyas also lost starter Bryson Mozone in the second half with a lower-body injury. He had six points and five rebounds before leaving the game.

Villanova lost sophomore guard Jordan Longino, who was carried to the locker room at the 1:59 mark of the first half after he suffered a left leg injury.

Second-half issues

The Hoyas shot just 21.4 percent from the field in the second half, including a 2-for-10 effort from behind the arc. Sparsely used Riley, Denver Anglin and Dante Bass were all forced into action in meaningful minutes.

Malcolm Wilson and Ryan Mutombo also got time on the floor despite combining for just eight games played all season. Bass played five minutes Wednesday after logging less than 10 minutes in four games before Wednesday.

