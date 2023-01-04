Navy hires offensive coordinator, keeps other staffers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Navy announced the hiring of Grant Chesnut as offensive coordinator Wednesday as new coach Brian Newberry continues to build out his staff. Chesnut comes from Kennesaw State, where his roles included offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He will continue to coach the offensive line in Annapolis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I spoke with several candidates throughout the process to find the right person to lead our offense and I kept coming back to Coach Chesnut,” Newberry said in a statement. “He is an outstanding coach and person and has all the qualities that I was looking for. He will bring an edge and a toughness, as well as the creativity to adapt and evolve our offense.”

Newberry served as defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State from 2015-18, where he worked alongside Chesnut, who was first hired in 2013 when the football program was formed. The Owls ran a spread option offense when they started playing in 2015, led the FCS in rushing offense in 2017 and 2019 and ranked in the top three in six of the last seven seasons.

Navy also announced that quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper, who had been offensive coordinator for 14 years before being stripped of the title in September 2021, would remain on staff coaching the quarterbacks and fullbacks. Offensive line coach Ashley Ingram will split those duties with Chesnut and add the title of assistant head coach. Wide receivers coach Mick Yokitis will also return and Marcus Thomas will change titles from director of player personnel to offensive assistant. Former fullbacks coach Jason MacDonald will now have an “off-the-field role involving recruiting.”

“Coach Newberry is a gifted leader and I am ecstatic to be a part of his vision for the Naval Academy football program,” Chesnut said in a statement. “I will work tirelessly to serve the young men in our program and help them maximize their talents both on and off the field. The Naval Academy is a special place and we will make the Navy football family and all associated with the Naval Academy proud.”

