Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-6½)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Pick: Los Angeles Rams +6½

One week after I picked the Rams and lost (badly), I’m going back to that well again.

Conventional wisdom would suggest taking the team that needs to win to make the playoffs (the Seahawks) against a team with nothing left to play for (the Rams). That doesn’t always work out. Last year, the Colts merely had to defeat the 2-14 Jaguars in Week 18 to make the playoffs but lost by 15 as 15½-point favorites. In 2020, the Dolphins needed to beat a Bills team that already was locked into the No. 2 seed to make the AFC playoffs but lost by 30 as three-point favorites in the season’s final week (the Browns and Commanders both won but also didn’t cover the spread in must-win Week 17 situations that year against drawing-dead opponents).

So must-win teams aren’t always a good bet — and must-win teams that are 8-8 while only outscoring their opponents by three points this season aren’t good bets, either. That would be the Seahawks, who have lost three of four, beating only the Jets last weekend. Seattle’s resume would not suggest a 6½-point favorite: The Seahawks have played only four teams that currently have winning records, losing twice to the 49ers (by a combined 28 points) and to the Chiefs by 14, and beating the overrated Giants and the Chargers at the depth of their injury woes. The combined record of the teams Seattle has beaten? 47-64-1.

Seattle’s defense, which ranks 27th in expected points allowed per play, will be without starting inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who tore his ACL against the Jets. Brooks is third in the NFL in tackles and relays the team’s defensive play-calls. Without him, Seattle probably will have to rely upon Tanner Muse, who never has started an NFL game and usually is relegated to special teams. It should be a break for a Rams offense that has had to contend with three good or improving defenses over the past three weeks, and Los Angeles put up 51 points on one of those supposedly strong defenses (the Broncos). Seattle’s is not nearly as good. The Rams are the pick.