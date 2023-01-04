NOTE: As of Wednesday, the NFL still had not scheduled the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, while the game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills was off the board.
All spreads and totals taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com. All times Eastern.
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6½)
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN, ABC
Pick: Tennessee Titans +6½
After starting the season 7-3, the Titans have lost six straight, with one of those defeats a 14-point home loss to the Jaguars team they face again Sunday in Jacksonville with the AFC South title on the line. Tennessee will again trot out Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, even though it picked him up off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad only on Dec. 21. The Titans have 23 players on injured reserve, tops in the NFL.
Nonetheless, I like Tennessee getting nearly a touchdown against a Jaguars team that has won four straight and has allowed six total points over its last two games.
Considering he had been on the team for only eight days, Dobbs wasn’t horrible against the Cowboys in Week, 17, throwing for 232 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception and losing a fumble. But Dallas has the NFL’s third-ranked pass defense in terms of DVOA. The Jaguars rank 29th in that department, even though their last two games were against the Texans (owners of the league’s second-worst offense behind the Colts) and the Jets (who started the game with Zach Wilson at quarterback and ended it with someone named Chris Streveler throwing passes). Add a rested Derrick Henry, who sat out the Cowboys loss, and Tennessee could move the ball. Henry had 121 rushing yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry against the Jaguars last month.
For all their injuries, the Titans are getting healthier on defense. Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (who hasn’t played since a Dec. 4 loss to the Eagles because of a groin injury) and starting safety Amani Hooker (who missed the last three games with a knee injury) should both be back. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and linebacker Denico Autry (biceps) also should return after sitting out the Cowboys loss as a precaution.
The Titans were three-point favorites when they lost to the Jaguars on Dec. 11 but now are 6.5-point underdogs? That’s a huge swing, even with Dobbs replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill and the change in venue. It’s an overreaction. Take Tennessee.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-6½)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Los Angeles Rams +6½
One week after I picked the Rams and lost (badly), I’m going back to that well again.
Conventional wisdom would suggest taking the team that needs to win to make the playoffs (the Seahawks) against a team with nothing left to play for (the Rams). That doesn’t always work out. Last year, the Colts merely had to defeat the 2-14 Jaguars in Week 18 to make the playoffs but lost by 15 as 15½-point favorites. In 2020, the Dolphins needed to beat a Bills team that already was locked into the No. 2 seed to make the AFC playoffs but lost by 30 as three-point favorites in the season’s final week (the Browns and Commanders both won but also didn’t cover the spread in must-win Week 17 situations that year against drawing-dead opponents).
So must-win teams aren’t always a good bet — and must-win teams that are 8-8 while only outscoring their opponents by three points this season aren’t good bets, either. That would be the Seahawks, who have lost three of four, beating only the Jets last weekend. Seattle’s resume would not suggest a 6½-point favorite: The Seahawks have played only four teams that currently have winning records, losing twice to the 49ers (by a combined 28 points) and to the Chiefs by 14, and beating the overrated Giants and the Chargers at the depth of their injury woes. The combined record of the teams Seattle has beaten? 47-64-1.
Seattle’s defense, which ranks 27th in expected points allowed per play, will be without starting inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who tore his ACL against the Jets. Brooks is third in the NFL in tackles and relays the team’s defensive play-calls. Without him, Seattle probably will have to rely upon Tanner Muse, who never has started an NFL game and usually is relegated to special teams. It should be a break for a Rams offense that has had to contend with three good or improving defenses over the past three weeks, and Los Angeles put up 51 points on one of those supposedly strong defenses (the Broncos). Seattle’s is not nearly as good. The Rams are the pick.
Here are picks for the rest of the Week 18 slate.
Kansas City Chiefs (-9½) at Las Vegas Raiders
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. | ESPN, ABC
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders +9½
New York Jets (-1) at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: New York Jets -1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Falcons -4
Minnesota Vikings (-8) at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Vikings -8
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-3½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Carolina Panthers +3½
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-2½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Texans +2½
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Browns +3
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-14)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -14
Dallas Cowboys (-7½) at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Dallas Cowboys -7½
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-14)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Pick: San Francisco 49ers -14
Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -3
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-4½)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Pick: Green Bay Packers -4½