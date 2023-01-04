Capitals’ Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson near season debuts

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson, who have been sidelined for months, are close to making their season debuts, Coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday. Laviolette said neither will travel for Thursday’s game at Columbus, but returns appear to be near for both. Backstrom is coming back from June hip resurfacing surgery, while Wilson is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in May.

“They’re close [to returning], and they’re close together,” Laviolette said. “They’re out here and they’re working hard every day. They’re not coming with us on this road trip, but again they’re close, and I don’t think they’re far off of each other.”

Washington hosts Nashville on Friday and Columbus on Sunday before visiting Philadelphia next Wednesday.

After Backstrom underwent surgery in June, there was doubt that the 35-year-old would be able to play hockey again. A few NHL players had the same surgery — with unsuccessful long-term results. But Backstrom was confident about his chances from the start. He said he knew he could return — it was just a matter of “when and how quickly” he could recover.

“Going back to last year, he was like, ‘I’ll be back,’ ” Laviolette said. “He had it in his mind that he was going to play again, and he was adamant about that. … There are good days and bad days inside an injury, and [Backstrom and Wilson] were really dedicated to try and come back and help this team and have an impact.”

A strong December pushed the Capitals back into playoff contention, but Backstrom said he wouldn’t put pressure on himself to return.

“All I can say is I feel great,” he said. “… The biggest thing for me is I have no pain, that I’m able to skate and move the way I want to. Hopefully that’s enough.”

Backstrom said his focus is on repetition and conditioning. He tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas, which stalled his progress a bit, but now he is back on track.

“Day-to-day, he’s much happier,” Wilson said. “You never want to see a guy going through pain. … Now he’s happier, he’s loving the game again, and he’s a hockey player. That’s what he knows. That’s why he’s worked so hard to get back. He loves the game, and it’s been cool to see that again.”

Wilson was injured in Game 1 of Washington’s Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series against Florida in May. After surgery, Wilson’s recovery timeline was six to eight months. The 28-year-old said he could have come back a month ago, but that would have rushed him. Instead, Washington’s trainers and doctors opted to take things slow.

“The last couple weeks I’ve felt myself, so it’s just a matter of time,” he said. “I’m starting to feel a lot better and not worrying about it and not thinking about it as much. So it’s good, and it’s kind of the last step of the process, just getting back to feeling like yourself and not worrying about the rehab process or anything like that and just playing hockey.”

Wilson set career bests with 24 goals and 28 assists last season. Entering his 10th NHL season, he is in the prime of his career — and his expectations are as high as they were before he was injured.

“My expectation is that I have to be where I was before. I mean, that’s the only acceptable outcome,” he said. “I want to be the player that I was before, so this whole process I’ve had that in mind and that’s been my goal. … There’s going to be a couple games to get my feet under me. But just come back and do whatever I can to chip in and help the team keep moving forward.”

Whenever either player returns to the lineup, Laviolette said he will be integrated quickly. Backstrom will be on the top power-play unit and will not have his ice time limited.

“If they are cleared to come back, to me, they now have to get into game shape, and so we got to play them,” Laviolette said. “There won’t be any hiding them.”

Washington also will have to make some difficult personnel decisions. Laviolette said he already has had some conversations with General Manager Brian MacLellan, but nothing is finalized.

“When that time comes, we’re going to make decisions that are best for the team and give us the best chance of being successful both short term and long term,” Laviolette said.

Note: Defenseman John Carlson, who is out indefinitely after being hit in the head with a shot Dec. 23, stopped by the Capitals’ dressing room Tuesday after Washington’s 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo.

“Still a long road for him,” Laviolette said. “He feels good — more back to normal, which is really good. He looked good to me.”

