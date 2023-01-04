Commanders turn to Sam Howell for Week 18 as bigger QB decision looms

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After failing to get a spark or a playoff berth with Carson Wentz, the Washington Commanders are changing quarterbacks once again to close out their season. Rookie Sam Howell will start against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, giving him his first regular-season NFL action before the Commanders turn the page to 2023.

Another quarterback switch seemed likely after Washington’s season quickly collapsed last week with a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Wentz’s first start since Week 6. Wentz also played the final minutes of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, and after he efficiently led the Commanders on a scoring drive, Rivera gave him the ensuing start against Cleveland. Rivera’s hope was that Wentz was more comfortable in the system and could jump-start the Commanders’ lagging offense.

Wentz threw three interceptions and finished with a career-low 31.4 passer rating amid boos and chants for Heinicke from the crowd at FedEx Field.

Washington’s loss, coupled with Green Bay’s win over Minnesota Sunday, reduced the Commanders’ season finale to more of a developmental game — and a chance to spoil Dallas’s hope of winning the division.

But it still carries weight for the team’s future and many of its players, especially with the prospect of new ownership, possible coaching changes and another offseason search for a quarterback.

Wentz has two years left on his deal, but no more guaranteed money, which means Washington could move on from him without taking a salary cap hit.

Heinicke, the most experienced quarterback during Rivera’s tenure with Washington, will be a free agent in March. His 5-3-1 run as a starter this season could prompt the Commanders to try to retain him on a new deal, but with another quarterback search on the horizon, his time in Washington could also end Sunday.

And Howell is the young and unknown prospect.

Rivera said in October, shortly after Wentz suffered a finger injury that sidelined him for seven games, that if there were an opportunity to play Howell this season, he would. “I’m not going to be so stubborn [that] I’m not going to do it,” Rivera said. “I mean, this is about growth now. It’s looking at where we are and who we have and what we can potentially be. We have a chance to grow into something, and I’d like to see us do that.”

One game is hardly enough to predict a player’s future. But a strong showing from Howell throughout the week and on Sunday could build confidence in a young player whose role has yet to be determined. And the intrigue alone could also grant him more consideration as an option in 2023.

“Third string, you don’t really get much reps,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. “You get a lot of mental reps, which is great, but there’s nothing like game speed, getting in there in the pocket with guys flying around.”

Taken in the fifth round out of North Carolina, Howell was widely regarded as a steal for the Commanders, who expressed shock he was still available at No. 144. The 22-year-old was one of many on a lengthy list of quarterback options for the Commanders before they traded for Wentz in March. And even after, the team continued its due diligence, attending his pro day at North Carolina.

“To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on,” Rivera said after the draft. “We had a very good grade on him. He was, at that point, the highest guy left on our board. … We feel this is a home run for us. It was a good opportunity to grab a guy.”

From the outset, Washington viewed Howell as a developmental player who could learn behind Wentz and Heinicke and slowly get up to speed. His biggest asset was potential.

“The guy can sling it,” Turner said. “He works hard at it. He understands what we’re trying to do.”

Sunday, the Commanders will get their first glimpse of Howell in live, regular-season action as focus turns toward a continued rebuild.

