Waiting is the hardest part. Just sitting and waiting for any update on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, as he lies in critical condition inside a Cincinnati hospital. Many of us were watching that football game Monday night — but man, now we wish we weren’t — when Hamlin collapsed to the ground. All day Tuesday, we just wanted to learn that this second-year player we’d probably never heard of before was going to be okay. And so outside those hospital walls, reporters gathered and waited for news and supporters in drizzly Buffalo prayed and waited for a miracle. Plenty of others across the internet clicked his charity’s fundraiser and donated to a toy drive in his community they hope he’ll lead one day.

The wait for answers has consumed us. And while this uneasy patience lingers, it has weakened the ability of sports — particularly a sport as violent as football — to entertain and distract. A week from now, the NFL playoffs are supposed to kick off the Americanized advent season, but by Tuesday, few people possessed the bandwidth to care about the time and date of the Bills-Bengals makeup game. A players’ agent asked aloud if the league could push back all games, just pause the whole thing.

That frightening moment, witnessing a 24-year-old athlete drop like a stone, changed everything. But how long will it change us?

At least for a night, it stripped away the slick production of highlight shows and slowed to a somber crawl the way we enjoy sports. On Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points. LeBron James, only a few days after his 38th birthday, scored 43. The Golden State Warriors’ Kevon Looney hit a game-winning shot. The No. 1-ranked team in men’s college basketball was upset at home. And all of that amounted to just a running scroll across the ESPN ticker, while anchor Scott Van Pelt and former NFL player Ryan Clark balanced the Hamlin story with authority, eloquence and above all humanity. Their unscripted empathy bordered on brilliance.

Suddenly, it also became all right to cry on television. When veteran and respected reporter Lisa Salters, trained to project words from her diaphragm, choked up during her live hit, the rules on professionalism suddenly seemed archaic and cold. At least she still found the words. Many others could not. So they prayed.

Feeling helpless, Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted: “Please pray for our brother.” Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky bowed his head, closed his eyes and on the set of ESPN “NFL Live” led the crew in a moment of prayer. Every NFL team displayed the same profile pic online, with the message: “Pray for Damar.” The synchronized social media vigil felt eerie and somber. But it was better than scrolling through all the hot take artists we normally allow to pollute our timelines.

When sports television personality Skip Bayless tweeted kind thoughts about Hamlin and his family, then minutes later shared just as much concern over the NFL postponing the game, his callousness was jarring and rightfully ridiculed. Bayless has built a large media following from trolling tweets and sound bites just like that. But, maybe, moving forward we’ll turn up his volume only for silly topics, like his LeBron slander. And not entrust professional provocateurs to say anything of substance on life-or-death matters.

What happened Monday night shouldn’t just change who we listen to, but also how we speak. There have been times when an athlete has equated retirement to a first “death.” Retirement is not death. Retirement is retirement; the end of a career in professional sports and the start of a journey into an unknown world. As daunting as that sounds, athletes when they retire become regular citizens able to inhale, then exhale. It is not death.

Games are not “wars.” Never once has war been waged on the artificial turf of a billion-dollar arena, with luxury suites. And losing a game should not mean the end is nigh. On Sunday, I criticized Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for not recognizing how “dire” the consequences were when the Commanders lost to the Cleveland Browns. But it wasn’t “dire.” It was just Week 17.

Though the Commanders failed to clinch a playoff spot, every player walked off that field that night, went home and got up the next day. Nothing should ever be dire in sports again, not after what we saw on Monday night.

Inside that same trauma unit where Hamlin is fighting for his life, other patients need care, too. The city where Hamlin plays recently lost at least 41 residents to a catastrophic blizzard. Still, Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during the fabled time slot when football attracts millions of eyeballs has hit hard, in ways many of us never felt before. It might not change sports permanently, but for now, the games, their trivial outcomes and the people who yell about them don’t feel the same.

The beauty and joy of sports is that they fly a banner over us, bringing people together who may not agree on politics or religion, uniting them into one big, crazy family. The games awaken a fervor within people. This very thing that makes sports so captivating in the first place will keep drawing us in and reclaim our hearts and minds. The joy will come back.

At some point, sports anchors will go back to reading the day’s transactions off of teleprompters, and pundits will grow indignant over a quarterback’s contract. The less polarizing and more sanitized “sending positive thoughts” will be offered up once again, instead of raw public supplications on live television. The original way we like to devour and cover our precious diversions will return to the regularly scheduled plan, as if Monday never happened.

But for now, we wait. And we remember it’s okay to cry. And pray. And give. Nothing else seems to make much sense.

