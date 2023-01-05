More than 800 local students will help Alex Ovechkin celebrate his latest milestone

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette doesn’t have to worry about the energy level at his team’s practice next Friday, even if most of it figures to be supplied by the unusually large crowd of children overlooking the rink. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight More than 800 fourth- and fifth-graders from five Arlington County Public Schools will be in attendance to celebrate Alex Ovechkin passing Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list last month. The event is one of several community initiatives planned by Ovechkin and the team in honor of the Capitals captain’s latest milestone.

“It’s all about the joy we bring the kids,” Ovechkin said Wednesday. “It’s going to be lots of kids, but we’ll have fun with it.”

Erin Healy, the principal at Discovery Elementary, got word that her school had been chosen to bring students to next week’s practice before winter break, and she said it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This is going to be exactly what everyone needs,” Healy said. “It has been really hard with covid. The kids have gone through things with no celebrations and no field trips. For our fourth- and fifth-graders to get this experience, it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

Healy, who played pond hockey growing up in Massachusetts and fell in love with the Capitals after moving to the D.C. area for college, was the assistant principal at Williamsburg Middle School in Arlington when Ovechkin and Mike Green conducted a floor hockey clinic at the school in 2008. She said her teachers were “over the moon” when she shared the news about next week’s field trip, and they couldn’t wait to get the go-ahead to tell their students.

“That is going to be a memory in and of itself,” Healy said.

Students will receive Ovechkin T-shirts, and teachers at participating schools will incorporate 802-themed activities in various classes to commemorate the goal that moved Ovechkin past Howe on Dec. 23. With 808 career goals entering Thursday’s game at Columbus, Ovechkin is 86 goals shy of matching Wayne Gretzky’s all-time mark.

Healy said her teachers might assign 802 pages of reading among groups and challenge students to create as many words as they can out of “Alex Ovechkin” and “Washington Capitals.” At Barcroft Elementary, where the Capitals have donated equipment and put on hockey demonstrations before, P.E. teacher Denise Brown will temporarily change her students’ customary 10-minute warmup jog around the track to 8 minutes and 2 seconds, and rotate floor hockey stations at similar 8-minute, 2-second intervals.

“I’m giving them a break,” Brown, who will retire at the end of the month after 26 years at the school, said with a laugh.

In addition to next week’s event at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Ovechkin will make a donation to the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA), a nonprofit dedicated to serving those with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities through hockey. The donation will enable 100 special hockey teams and 5,000 athletes across the country to participate in festivals, tournaments and practices through April. Ovechkin has been a supporter of ASHA since 2014, when he enjoyed a memorable sushi dinner date with 10-year-old Ann Schaab after meeting her at an ASHA event.

“I’m very proud that I’m in this situation,” said Ovechkin, who has hosted several ASHA events and donated tickets to ASHA athletes and their families over the years. “When you have a chance to help the kids, help the parents and bring a smile to their face, that’s the most important thing.”

In recognition of Ovechkin’s role in the growth of local youth hockey participation since he entered the league with Washington in 2005, the Capitals Youth Hockey Development Team is working with select rinks in the area to install “Ovi’s Office” logos at the top of the left faceoff circle at both ends of the ice. The addition will make it even more fun for players to practice their one-timers from the spot where Ovechkin has scored more than 40 percent of his goals.

“I think it’s a great idea," Ovechkin said, “and I think the kids are going to love it."

