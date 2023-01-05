Bradley Beal to miss at least one week with another hamstring strain

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Exactly one month after the Washington Wizards announced their franchise player would miss time due to a right hamstring strain, Bradley Beal had more bad news. The guard will miss at least the next three games after an MRI exam revealed what the Wizards called a low-grade strain of his left hamstring.

Beal did not practice in Chicago on Thursday, where the team stayed for two days between games in Milwaukee and Oklahoma City. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he did off-court mobility work instead.

Beal will miss Friday’s game against the Thunder, Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans and Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls before he is set to be reevaluated on Jan. 12.

The strain is yet another setback for what has been an injury and illness-dotted season for Beal in the first year of his five-year, $251 million max contract. The 30-year-old missed time during the preseason due to what he said was strep throat and then missed five games in November with a bad bout of the coronavirus. He missed six games in December with the right hamstring strain.

Beal initially injured his left hamstring late in the fourth quarter of a Dec. 27 game against Philadelphia, snapping his headband and whipping it off in frustration after grabbing the back of his leg immediately following a play.

Since then, Beal has missed three games and was a game-time or very near game-time decision before each one. Unseld said he has been participating in the team’s practices and shoot-arounds, which are generally light this time of year, and he had been making progress.

He played just over 13 minutes in a loss in Milwaukee on Tuesday before he felt his hamstring tighten up again after checking in for his second rotation of the second quarter.

Beal spoke after about how difficult it has been to judge whether he’ll be able to play or not.

“That’s what’s tough with hamstrings, man, because you just don’t know. That’s the frustrating part. You can feel fine and you go out and run and try to do something explosive and it’s like, oh, no! I’m not ready,” he said Tuesday. “I don’t know. I’m always optimistic of my healing and the process and getting back and that kind of being quick and fast, but I understand that I can’t rush it. [Assistant Coach Joseph Blair] tells me all the time, rather two games than 10 games. So just being smart about it. Obviously there’s no timetable, can’t really put one on it. Just have to make sure I’m good.”

