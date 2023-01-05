Texas fires men’s basketball coach Chris Beard

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas, whose men’s basketball program ranks No. 6 nationally, fired second-year coach Chris Beard on Thursday, 23 days after his arrest on charges of domestic violence. It curtailed a heady rise to prominence for the 49-year-old Beard, whose meticulous rise through some of the quieter realms of the sport had led all the way to within seconds of the 2019 national title for Texas Tech, making it big news in the sport when he left Lubbock for Austin and his alma mater in spring 2021.

That tenure at Texas, where Beard had served as a student manager under then-coach Tom Penders in the early-to-mid-1990s, ended at 21 months. Beard was suspended Dec. 12, after police had answered a 911 call to his house around 2 a.m. and had arrested him on a third-degree felony charge of assault on a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation, before his release on $10,000 bail.

His fiancee had charged him with strangling, biting and throwing her, causing bruises and bite marks, according to the police report. Beard’s lawyer had claimed his innocence, and 11 days later his fiancee, Randi Trew, said Beard had acted in self-defense and that he “did not strangle me.” The university conducted an investigation after which it gave Beard the option to resign, the Austin American-Statesman reported. He declined, so it fired him on Thursday and named assistant Rodney Terry as interim head coach.

Terry, a former head coach at Fresno State and UTEP, has coached the team through the six games since Dec. 12, during which Beard has not spoken publicly.

Beard, who graduated from high school near Houston, had coached along a hard-earned path, either as an assistant or the head man, at Incarnate Word, Abilene Christian, North Texas, Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College, Seminole State (Okla.) Junior College, Texas Tech (as an assistant for 10 years), the South Carolina Warriors semipro team, McMurry (in Abilene), Angelo State and Little Rock before reaching Texas Tech in 2016. His Red Raiders team in 2017-18 reached the NCAA tournament Elite Eight, losing to national champion Villanova, and his No. 3-seeded team in 2018-19 knocked off higher seeds Michigan, Gonzaga and Michigan State to reach the national championship game against Virginia in Minneapolis.

There, Texas Tech stormed from a 10-point, second-half deficit to lead 68-65 with 12 seconds left, when Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter hit a three-point shot from near the right corner. That sent the game to overtime, after which Virginia won 85-77.

