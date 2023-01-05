What questions do you have about the Commanders’ finale? Ask The Post.

Gift Article Share

The NFL world — suddenly and rightly — came to a stop Monday night after the scary situation surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Concern for Hamlin has been the dominant sentiment and emotion in the league, and it will be hard to move on from that jarring moment as Week 18 approaches.

That said, the NFL has a way of marching on past everything in its path. So in Washington, that means a newsy week in its own right. The Commanders faced a game against a beatable opponent to shore up their position in the playoff race — and laid an egg. Ron Rivera didn’t know his team could be eliminated Sunday — but upon discovering that it had, has turned to rookie Sam Howell to start the finale.

Oh, and the team is up for sale. Almost forgot.

We paused our usual Tuesday Q&A out of respect for Hamlin and that developing situation. But Thursday, we’ll bring in ace Commanders beat reporter Nicki Jhabvala to help me answer questions about all things Commanders — on and off the field. We’ll start answering questions at 1 p.m., but get them early below. See you then!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

