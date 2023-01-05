Damar Hamlin has shown ‘remarkable’ improvement, Buffalo Bills say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement” in his recovery from the injury he suffered during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati that led to him suffering cardiac arrest on the field, the team said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Bills said in a statement. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam wrote on Twitter: “Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love [No.] 3!”

The development came less than three full days after Hamlin, 24, was injured on a first-quarter hit during the Bills’ game against the Bengals, which was later postponed. He was taken by ambulance that night to the hospital and has been listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit. The Bills previously had said medical personnel were able to restore Hamlin’s heartbeat on the field.

The Bills said Wednesday that Hamlin demonstrated “signs of improvement” Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday. Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Hamlin, said during a televised interview Wednesday with the NFL Network: “Right now things are moving in a positive direction. The doctors, what they were looking to see, I think they saw that. I can’t speak specifically on it. But things are moving in the right direction.”

