LeBron James, Kevin Durant pace first returns of NBA all-star voting

LeBron James led all players in the first round of 2023 NBA all-star voting, as the Los Angeles Lakers forward seeks to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record by securing his 19th selection to the midseason showcase. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The NBA announced Thursday that the 38-year-old James has received more than 3.16 million fan votes since balloting began Dec. 20, edging out Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who received 3.11 million votes. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (2.99 million), Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (2.71 million) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (2.38 million) rounded out the top five. James and Durant were the leading all-star vote-getters in the West and East, respectively, in both 2021 and 2022.

Joining James among the Western Conference’s early favorites to be named starters were Curry, Doncic, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (2.23 million) and Lakers forward Anthony Davis (2.06 million).

The Eastern Conference’s projected starters were Durant, Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (2.22 million), Nets guard Kyrie Irving (2.07 million) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (1.63 million).

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (2.17 million) was perhaps the most surprising omission from the first round of starters, though he trailed Embiid by only 48,382 votes for the East’s third frontcourt spot. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1.92 million) could surpass Davis, who is sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury, to claim the West’s third frontcourt spot.

This year, fans are able to cast one ballot per day consisting of two backcourt players and three frontcourt players from each conference on the NBA’s app and website. Unlike last season, when influential K-pop star BamBam helped Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins become an all-star starter by tweeting his support, fans can no longer vote on social media.

The all-star starters will be selected by a weighted group process that included the fan vote (50 percent), a media vote (25 percent) and a player vote (25 percent). Fan balloting will run through Jan. 21 and the results will be released Jan. 26. The leading vote-getter from each conference will serve as a team captain.

All-star reserves from both conferences will be selected by a vote of the coaches and announced Feb. 2. Once the full rosters are set, the captains will draft their rosters from a mixed pool of players, with each captain selecting four other starters and seven reserves regardless of conference affiliation.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, which last served as host in 1993.

