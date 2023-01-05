NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 18

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL has said it will play its full schedule in Week 18, but there’s a lot that’s still up in the air after Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was halted in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The NFL has yet to announce whether that game will be canceled or replayed, only saying it will not be played this week, and the AFC playoff picture will be shaped by that decision.

Here are the playoff scenarios for Week 18. On the AFC side, there are a few scenarios that depend on what the NFL decides to do with the Bills-Bengals game, and we’ve noted them where applicable.

NFC scenarios

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

— The Eagles will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win or tie against the New York Giants, or with a Dallas Cowboys loss or tie against the Washington Commanders plus a San Francisco 49ers loss or tie against the Arizona Cardinals.

— If the Eagles lose to the Giants, the Cowboys lose or tie against the Commanders and the 49ers beat the Cardinals, Philadelphia will win the NFC East and be the No. 2 seed.

— If the Eagles lose to the Giants and the Cowboys beat the Commanders, Philadelphia will be the No. 5 seed.

San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

— The 49ers will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win over the Arizona Cardinals plus a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the New York Giants.

— If the 49ers beat the Cardinals and the Eagles win or tie against the Giants, San Francisco will be the No. 2 seed. The 49ers also will be the No. 2 seed with a tie plus a Minnesota Vikings loss or tie against the Chicago Bears, or with a loss plus a Vikings Loss.

— If the 49ers lose to the Cardinals and the Vikings defeat or tie the Bears, San Francisco will be the No. 3 seed. The 49ers also will be the No. 3 seed with a tie plus a Vikings win.

Minnesota Vikings (12-4)

— The Vikings will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the Chicago Bears plus a San Francisco 49ers loss or tie against the Arizona Cardinals, or with a tie plus a 49ers loss.

— The Vikings will clinch the No. 3 seed with a loss, or with a 49ers win, or with a tie plus a 49ers tie.

Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

— The Cowboys will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win over the Washington Commanders plus a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the New York Giants plus a San Francisco 49ers loss or tie against the Arizona Cardinals.

— If the Cowboys beat the Commanders, the Eagles lose to the Giants and the 49ers beat the Cardinals, Dallas will win the NFC East and be the No. 2 seed.

— If the Cowboys lose or tie against the Commanders or the Eagles beat or tie the Giants, Dallas will be the No. 5 seed.

Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

The Seahawks will clinch the No. 7 seed with a win over the Los Angeles Rams plus a Green Bay Packers loss or tie against the Detroit Lions, or with a tie plus a Packers-Lions tie plus a Washington Commanders loss or tie against the Dallas Cowboys. Seattle can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

Detroit Lions (8-8)

The Lions will clinch the No. 7 seed with a win over the Green Bay Packers plus a Seattle Seahawks loss or tie against the Los Angeles Rams, or with a tie plus a Seahawks loss, or with a tie plus a Seahawks-Rams tie plus a Washington Commanders win over the Dallas Cowboys. Detroit can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

Green Bay Packers (8-8)

The Packers will clinch the No. 7 seed with a win over the Detroit Lions. Green Bay can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

AFC scenarios

Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

— If the Bills-Bengals game from Week 17 is canceled or declared a tie, the Chiefs will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, or a Bills loss to the New England Patriots, or a tie plus a Bills tie against the Patriots.

— If the Bills-Bengals game is rescheduled, the Chiefs will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win plus a Bills loss or tie against the Patriots, or with a tie plus a Bills loss.

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

— If the Bills-Bengals game from Week 17 is canceled or declared a tie, the Bills will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the New England Patriots plus a Kansas City Chiefs loss or tie against the Las Vegas Raiders, or with a tie plus a Chiefs loss.

— If the Bills-Bengals game is rescheduled, the Bills will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs this week with a win over the Patriots plus a Chiefs loss to the Raiders plus a Bengals loss or tie against the Baltimore Ravens, or with a tie plus a Chiefs loss.

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

— If the Bills-Bengals game from Week 17 is canceled or declared a tie, the Bengals cannot be the No. 1 seed in the AFC but would win the AFC North. Cincinnati would be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC, depending on Week 18 results.

— If the Bills-Bengals game is rescheduled, the Bengals will clinch the AFC North with a win or tie against the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati’s seeding would be determined by the result of its game against the Ravens and the rescheduled game against the Bills, plus other Week 18 results.

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

— The Jaguars will clinch the AFC south and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win or tie against the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville will clinch a playoff berth with losses by the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets, the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills, and the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cleveland Browns.

New England Patriots (8-8)

— The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Buffalo Bills, or with a tie plus a Miami Dolphins loss or tie against the New York Jets plus a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Cleveland Browns, or with losses by the Dolphins and Steelers plus a Jacksonville Jaguars win or tie against the Tennessee Titans. New England can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

Miami Dolphins (8-8)

— The Dolphins will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the New York Jets plus a New England Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills, or with a tie plus a Patriots loss plus a Steelers loss or tie against the Cleveland Browns. Miami can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

— The Steelers will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Cleveland Browns plus a Miami Dolphins loss or tie against the New York Jets plus a New England Patriots loss or tie against the Buffalo Bills, or with a tie plus a Dolphins loss plus a Patriots Loss. Pittsburgh can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

Tennessee Titans (7-9)

— The Titans will clinch the AFC South and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie.

NFC playoff standings

x-1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

y-2. San Francisco 49ers (12-4, hold tiebreaker over Minnesota Vikings because of better conference record)

y-3. Minnesota Vikings (12-4)

y-4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8, will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs)

x-5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

x-6. New York Giants (9-6-1, will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs)

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-8, hold tiebreaker over Detroit Lions because of head-to-head victory)

Still in contention: Detroit Lions (8-8, hold tiebreaker over Green Bay Packers because of head-to-head victory), Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Eliminated: Washington Commanders (7-8-1), New Orleans Saints (7-9), Carolina Panthers (6-10), Atlanta Falcons (6-10), Los Angeles Rams (5-11), Arizona Cardinals (4-12), Chicago Bears (3-13)

AFC playoff standings

y-1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

y-2. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

x. 3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

x-5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6, hold tiebreaker over Baltimore Ravens because of better conference record)

x-6. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

7. New England Patriots (8-8, hold tiebreaker over Miami Dolphins because of better division record and tiebreaker over Pittsburgh Steelers because of head-to-head victory)

Still in contention: Miami Dolphins (8-8, hold tiebreaker over Pittsburgh Steelers because of head-to-head victory), Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8), Tennessee Titans (7-9)

Eliminated: New York Jets (7-9), Cleveland Browns (7-9), Las Vegas Raiders (6-10), Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1), Denver Broncos (4-12), Houston Texans (2-13-1)

x-clinched playoff berth; y-clinched division

GiftOutline Gift Article