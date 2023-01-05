A five-minute guide to NFL week 18

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived, and two familiar, grizzled faces have made it to the end with their playoff hopes intact. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers happen to have earned (to put it charitably) a division title after last week’s win and now get to host a first-round game next weekend. Aaron Rodgers’s Green Bay Packers are playing for an improbable postseason berth Sunday night after a tough start, one they overcame with their usual chip-on-their-shoulder mentality.

Watching both quarterbacks get to this point hasn’t always been a pleasant sight, but all that matters is how they’re doing now. Brady arrives after a 34-for-45, 432-yard, three-touchdown performance in Sunday’s division-clinching victory over Carolina. Rodgers is coming off a 15-for-24, 159-yard, one-touchdown performance in a blowout of Minnesota, but his psychological contribution, as it has in the past, has been almost as significant. “We’re becoming a more dangerous team,” Rodgers told reporters this week. “We’ve all seen some of the commentary outside: ‘Nobody’s worried about the Packers.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Now what are they going to say?”

Here is a quick look at the Week 18 slate.

All times Eastern

Saturday

Chiefs (13-3) at Raiders (6-10), 4:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN: Kansas City has lost only to Cincinnati and Buffalo since Oct. 1 (its other loss this season came against Indianapolis in Week 3), and the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed was muddled when Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals was suspended. If that game is not completed, the Chiefs would emerge with the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over Las Vegas.

Titans (7-9) at Jaguars (8-8), 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN: The Jaguars in prime time?! What a time to be alive. Trevor Lawrence is playing up to his status as a No. 1 draft pick, but the Jacksonville defense is also doing its part, forcing nine turnovers in the Jaguars’ past four games (including four against Tennessee on Dec. 11). The winner of this game earns the AFC South title.

Sunday

Patriots (8-8) at Bills (12-3), 1 p.m.: There’s plenty on the line for both teams, but how on earth do the Bills focus their emotions after seeing their teammate Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest on the field Monday night? New England kept its playoff hopes alive last week, helped by a defensive effort that featured Kyle Dugger’s pick-six against Miami. It was the Patriots’ seventh defensive touchdown of the season — their most since 1970. New England will be in the playoffs with a win.

Jets (7-9) at Dolphins (8-8), 1 p.m.: Miami’s hopes for a playoff berth rest with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, while the Jets’ have been extinguished. After promising starts, both teams have arrived at this point courtesy of five-game losing streaks. Miami’s most realistic path to earning the No. 7 seed in the AFC is a win plus a New England loss.

Browns (7-9) at Steelers (8-8), 1 p.m.: Pittsburgh has won three games in a row and gets the final AFC wild-card spot if it wins and the Dolphins and Patriots both lose. In addition, a victory would ensure that Mike Tomlin has not had a losing record in 16 seasons as the team’s coach.

Ravens (10-6) at Bengals (11-4), 1 p.m.: The suspension of the Bills-Bengals game means some teams, such as the Ravens, may end up disgruntled. If that game is not rescheduled, Baltimore would be 11-6 with a win Sunday and the Bengals would be 11-5, and Cincinnati would win the AFC North with a slightly better winning percentage.

Vikings (12-4) at Bears (3-13), 1 p.m.: Minnesota has given up 19 more points than it has scored, thanks to its squeaker victories and lopsided defeats. Its loss to Green Bay on Sunday took away Minnesota’s chances of overtaking Philadelphia for the NFC’s No. 1 seed and dropped the Vikings into the No. 3 spot behind San Francisco as of now.

Texans (2-13-1) at Colts (4-11-1), 1 p.m.: Houston can secure the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft with a loss. Otherwise, Chicago would get it with a loss to Minnesota.

Buccaneers (8-8) at Falcons (6-10) 1 p.m.: Brady clinched his 19th division title in his 23 seasons with Sunday’s win over Carolina, and Tampa Bay’s rally from a double-digit deficit to win was the 42nd such comeback of Brady’s career. For the third time in Tampa Bay’s past five games, Brady engineered a victory when trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter. Oh, and he is the only quarterback not named Joe Burrow to have a 400-plus-yard, three-touchdown game with zero interceptions this season.

Panthers (6-10) at Saints (7-9), 1 p.m.: Granted, his team missed an opportunity to win the NFC South, but Steve Wilks has gone 5-6 as Carolina’s interim coach, and the Panthers have been competitive in all but one game. Still, there are rumblings that he could be replaced by Jim Harbaugh.

Chargers (10-6) at Broncos (4-12), 4:25 p.m.: Los Angeles has secured a wild-card spot, and it can secure the AFC’s No. 5 seed and a more favorable first-round matchup with a win Sunday.

Giants (9-6-1) at Eagles (13-3), 4:25 p.m.: Both teams have clinched playoff spots, but Philadelphia still has plenty to play for after a most ill-timed two-game losing streak means it still hasn’t locked up the NFC’s top seed or the NFC East title. Jalen Hurts hasn’t played since Dec. 18 but could return Sunday when a win would give the Eagles that coveted No. 1 spot. New York is locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC, and Coach Brian Daboll has been noncommittal about whether he will rest key players.

Cowboys (12-4) at Commanders (7-8-1), 4:25 p.m.: The Cowboys must win and hope the Eagles lose to win the NFC East. The Commanders, who haven’t won since Nov. 27, were eliminated last week, taking some of the air out of the team’s scheduled tribute to former quarterback Sonny Jurgensen.

Cardinals (4-12) at 49ers (12-4), 4:25 p.m.: The 49ers, who have clinched the NFC West title and are still alive for the top seed in the NFC, overcame a 10-point deficit to beat the Raiders on Sunday. That rally and Tampa Bay’s comeback from a 14-point deficit marked the 49th and 50th games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie this season. That’s an all-time NFL single-season high.

Rams (5-11) at Seahawks (8-8), 4:25 p.m.: Seattle holds the tiebreaker for the final NFC playoff spot going into the week, but even if the Seahawks beat the Rams they need the Packers to lose Sunday night to get in.

Lions (8-8) at Packers (8-8), 8:20 p.m., NBC: How could the NFL possibly pass up a game that features two hot teams — one of which features ratings magnet Rodgers — battling for the final NFC playoff berth on the frozen tundra? The Packers have flipped a 4-8 record into 8-8 and are in the playoffs with a win; the Lions would be eliminated before kickoff if Seattle wins, but otherwise this will be a win-and-in finale for both teams.

