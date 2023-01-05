Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals should be limping into Thursday night’s game in Columbus, given that they’re without their pillar of a defenseman, John Carlson; haven’t had Nicklas Backstrom nor Tom Wilson for a single shift; and have, by some measures, been the most injured team in the NHL. Instead, they’re close to soaring.

That’s because Alex Ovechkin is still a monster, because the goaltending is no longer a daily question mark, because General Manager Brian MacLellan smartly built a balanced and deep roster around his aging core, and because a cast of little-knowns — Erik Gustafsson, Dylan Strome, on and on — have capably filled in for those with broken body parts.

But at what point does the coach get some credit?

“He’s done a really good job,” MacLellan said this week of Peter Laviolette, quietly in his third year in Washington.

More than that: He has held together a M.A.S.H. unit and moved it from the precipice of fading to irrelevance back into playoff position, ascendant when it could be crumbling. This despite playing what, according to hockey-reference.com, has been the third-toughest schedule in the league. This despite having nearly $29 million of salary cap hit out of the lineup, according to CapFriendly.com. This despite having more man games lost to injury than any team in the league, according to NHL Injury Viz, with important contributors T.J. Oshie and Martin Fehervary among those missing big chunks.

“It’s so impressive,” said Backstrom, who I’d guess will join Wilson back in the lineup on Sunday, back home against Columbus. “ … I got to say, I’m so impressed with how the team played lately, and the December month, how they came together and really played as a team. I’m happy about that.”

Laviolette, 58, is in his 21st season as an NHL head coach. He has posted a winning record at each of his previous stops — two seasons with the New York Islanders, five with Carolina and five more in Philadelphia, six in Nashville and now three with the Caps. He won a Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes and took both the Flyers and Predators to the finals.

There is frustration in Washington because, since the Caps took their own Cup in 2018, they haven’t won a single playoff series. Two of those failures came under Todd Reirden, a capable assistant who wasn’t a good fit as a head coach. The last two have come under Laviolette. Those season-ending results can’t continue ad infinitum. That’s a reality.

But the first half of this season has demonstrated Laviolette’s strengths — a clear-eyed ability to assess how his team is playing regardless of the result, and a willingness to communicate frankly to any player at any time, regardless of stature.

“He addresses things, which I like,” MacLellan said. “He holds no matter who it is accountable for how we’re playing or how individuals are playing and what we need out of them. He communicates, he does it in a good way that players know where he stands and what we’re looking for from them.”

Which, when things are going poorly, matters tremendously. On Dec. 4, the Capitals were in the midst of a brutal stretch in which they played eight of nine on the road. The trip had started with three losses in four games. Washington was just six points ahead of last place in the Eastern Conference and five points behind the final playoff spot. The situation was dire.

Before the team played the next night in Edmonton against Connor McDavid and the Oilers, Laviolette assembled his leadership group. The message was plain.

“We said, ‘This is a long road from where we sit right now, and not many teams come out of it,’” Laviolette said this week. “ … ‘We cannot afford a December like October and November, and if we do, we might [not] be a playoff team.’

“Conversations are one thing. That is my job, to get in and talk about things and suggest and offer and guide and do whatever that is the job of the coach. But then it is about the players going out on the ice and actually making a commitment to the month of December, and I thought we did a really good job of it.”

The Capitals won their next five and are 11-1-2 since. Is that all because of the coach? Of course not. But it’s also ridiculous not to give some credit to a man who has more victories than all but two active coaches (Lindy Ruff and Paul Maurice) despite having coached significantly fewer games than either of them. He doesn’t wow you with a sound bite or a snide barb, and he’s not going to make a dramatic lineup change to draw attention to himself. (Hello, John Tortorella.) Yet he’s the right person behind the bench for this group at this time.

“He’s competitive; he wants to win,” MacLellan said. “But I think he’s got a lot of experience now. He’s older, and I think there’s a good balance — from what I observe — between being competitive and wanting to win and not letting that affect the way you communicate with individuals. There’s a maturity there that comes from coaching for a long time.”

Since the Caps won the Cup and Barry Trotz resigned in its wake because he couldn’t negotiate what he felt would be a fair extension, there has been some angst — particularly after the early playoff exits — that letting Trotz walk was an egregious error. We can debate that until this team wins another Cup, whenever and if ever that might be. But anyone who thinks that if Trotz had stayed in Washington then he’d still be cranking out results with the Capitals now isn’t tethered to the reality of coaching cycles in the NHL. Shoot, Trotz already cycled through his next job with the Islanders, who dismissed him after last season. It’s mostly a transient position.

These Caps belong to Laviolette, and appropriately so. The next step is extending him so that he doesn’t reach the conclusion of the 2022-23 season without a contract, a step he and MacLellan have been working on since last season ended.

If and when that happens, it should be celebrated. The Caps are old and injured. But they’re still afloat. The players — from stars to subs — deserve hat tips for that. But so does Peter Laviolette, who doesn’t draw attention to himself, even when it’s warranted.

