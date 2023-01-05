USWNT announces roster for New Zealand friendlies as World Cup work begins

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For several years, the U.S. women’s national soccer team has been building toward the next World Cup, but with the simple flip of a calendar last weekend, the two-time defending champions now find themselves in a World Cup year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With preparations heightened 6½ months before the tournament kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, Coach Vlatko Andonovski on Thursday named his first squad of the new year for training camp and two friendlies against New Zealand this month.

The 24-player roster features two regulars returning from long-term injuries (forward Lynn Williams and defender Emily Sonnett) and a familiar attacker playing under a new name: Mallory Pugh is now Mallory Swanson after marrying Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.

The squad, though, continues to work without several missing cornerstones. The latest absences are forwards Megan Rapinoe (ankle) and Sophia Smith (foot), who led the team with 11 goals last year. They join a sidelined group that includes Sam Mewis, Catarina Macario, Kelley O’Hara and Tierna Davidson.

The top-ranked Americans will train in New Zealand for six days before playing the Football Ferns on Jan. 18 in Auckland (Jan. 17 in the United States) and Jan. 21 in Wellington (Jan. 20 in the United States). The matches will start at 10 p.m. Eastern and appear on HBO Max, which, as part of a contract with the U.S. Soccer Federation for rights to U.S. men’s and women’s games, will share coverage of friendlies and other events over the next eight years with TNT and TBS.

“We’ve been thinking about, and planning for, the World Cup for a long time, but when the calendar turns to the World Cup year, for sure it brings some renewed focus and energy,” Andonovski said in a statement. “To get to bring the team to New Zealand in January and play in our World Cup venues has so many benefits, so we are going to make sure we maximize our time together, make this trip as productive as possible and enjoy a unique experience as many of our players have never been to New Zealand before.”

Andonovski was scheduled to take questions from reporters later Thursday.

The tour is designed to help the U.S. team, which will use Auckland as a base of operations throughout the World Cup, learn to acclimate to an unfamiliar environment. The Americans will play all three group-stage matches in New Zealand and likely many knockout-stage games as well.

After this trip, the United States will continue World Cup preparations with the SheBelieves Cup next month against Canada (in Orlando), Japan (Nashville) and Brazil (greater Dallas); two home friendlies (to be announced) in early April; and one or two home send-off matches before the tournament. The World Cup roster won’t be finalized until the summer.

Most of the players who were part of a two-game series with Germany in November will return for the New Zealand trip. Andonovski will reintegrate Williams, who missed the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League season with a hamstring injury, and Sonnett, who hasn’t played for the U.S. team since the Concacaf W Championship in Mexico last summer.

Sonnett will join Washington Spirit teammates Andi Sullivan, Ashley Sanchez, Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch. The Spirit has the largest delegation from the NWSL, followed by Portland, Kansas City, San Diego and Seattle’s OL Reign with three apiece.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit).

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington), Andi Sullivan (Washington).

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington), Alex Morgan (San Diego), Midge Purce (Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington), Mallory Swanson (Chicago), Lynn Williams (Kansas City).

