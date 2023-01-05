Jets should not have rushed Zach Wilson onto the field, coach suggests

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Struggling Jets quarterback Zach Wilson may have been better served by starting his career on the bench while learning the ropes from a seasoned starter, New York’s offensive coordinator acknowledged Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “In hindsight, it probably would’ve benefited [Wilson] just to sit back and learn a little bit, and watch a veteran do it and just kind of grow in this league,” Mike LaFleur told reporters at a weekly news conference. “Kind of in the back seat watching, and getting better in practice and getting better through scout team, and all that.”

“That wasn’t the course that we went,” LaFleur added. “And from here, we’ve got to pick it up, we’ve got to pick up the scraps, and we’ve got to get back to work.”

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of BYU, Wilson was handed the Jets’ starting job right away but played poorly as a rookie. His sophomore campaign has scarcely been better: Through nine games played this season amid injuries and benchings, Wilson has posted the NFL’s lowest passer rating (72.8) among qualified quarterbacks. His last-place completion percentage of 54.5, out of 33 qualified quarterbacks, places him further behind the next-worst mark (60.4, Justin Fields) than that number is behind the 15th-best figure (65.3, Kirk Cousins).

Mike LaFleur says, in hindsight, that Zach Wilson would've benefited from sitting and learning behind a veteran quarterback: pic.twitter.com/W4eInd7QFW — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 5, 2023

After missing the Jets’ first three games with a knee issue, Wilson returned to start seven straight games, going 5-2 but posting pedestrian individual numbers. Following a dreadful performance against the New England Patriots in a 10-3 loss, he was benched in favor of backup Mike White. When White injured his ribs three games later against the Buffalo Bills, Wilson was given the next two starts, but again he disappointed. During a 19-3 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last month, a national TV audience saw Wilson nearly booed off the field by Jets fans and outplayed by Chris Streveler, New York’s fourth-string quarterback.

“There’s still development to be had, [but] through two years, yeah, we haven’t done our job with him,” LaFleur said Thursday of Wilson. “Any player at any position that isn’t producing to the level that they’re capable of — as a coach, you failed them. … There’s a two-way street with it. The players have to meet you in the middle with it, but you want all these guys to play at their absolute best, and we all know that Zach, he hasn’t played at his absolute best. He’s shown spurts, he’s shown the talent.”

White came back to play against the Seattle Seahawks last week, but in an indication that he was still not at full health, he suffered through a rough outing in a 23-6 loss that dropped New York to 7-9 and knocked it from the playoff chase. With White listed as limited with a ribs issue in Thursday’s practice, he may not play in Sunday’s regular season finale at the Miami Dolphins. That could give Wilson a chance to see the field again, though Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the second-year quarterback would be inactive while Joe Flacco served as White’s backup.

Saleh also vowed Wednesday that “through hell or high water, we’re going to figure out how to get [Wilson] to where we know he can be.”

“Zach has got all the talent in the world, and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” Saleh said then to reporters. “It’s just like I’ve said from this ‘reset,’ we’re going to grind with him. … We want to make sure that we reconnect with Zach and regain his confidence.

“Just to make sure that he’s back on track,” Saleh continued, “get his footwork down right, get his mechanics right, get his mind right.”

LaFleur told media members that, after talking to Wilson, he was confident the former BYU star’s approach this offseason will be to “work really hard at every facet” of his craft.

“Not just the physical, not just the mental,” LaFleur added, “but the leadership, the being a good teammate.”

Through 22 career starts



Zach Wilson JaMarcus Russell

8-14 W-L 7-15

70.9 Pass Rating 70.8

15 Pass TD 16

6.44 Yards/Att 6.34 pic.twitter.com/sSW4THPiYn — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 23, 2022

The younger brother of Packers Coach Matt LaFleur, Mike LaFleur cited Green Bay for examples of a touted young quarterback serving an extended apprenticeship under a veteran. Aaron Rodgers, the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft, spent three seasons as the understudy to Brett Favre, and now Jordan Love, drafted 26th overall in 2020, is in his third year as Rodgers’s backup.

After the Jets drafted Wilson, they all but ensured he would be their immediate starter by accompanying him with other inexperienced quarterbacks, including White, a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 who had yet to take an NFL snap by 2021, and James Morgan, a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Jets whom they released just before last season. Little-used veteran Josh Johnson started that season on New York’s practice squad, but when Wilson suffered a knee injury several games into his rookie campaign, the Jets felt compelled to trade for Flacco. That move raised questions about why the team didn’t have an experienced quarterback from the start of Wilson’s NFL career.

“In 2023 now, I guess you can say, people don’t want to wait,” said LaFleur, who is in his second season as an offensive coordinator after following Saleh to New York from San Francisco. “They want the instant gratification of these rookies, these second-year guys to be superstars, and understandably so. You get why — this is a highly competitive environment.”

Discussing the Jets’ decision to start Wilson right away, LaFleur noted that the then-rookie quarterback had impressed during the 2021 preseason.

“I don’t think any of us got too high or too low on the preseason,” LaFleur said, “but he was playing pretty good football through that.

“We’re going to have to look back and see, not necessarily red flags, but what indicators were there that said he wasn’t ready.”

