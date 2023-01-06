Capitals get cooled off by the Predators at home

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As well as the Washington Capitals have been playing lately, it stood to reason it would take something special for the Nashville Predators to beat them — especially at Capital One Arena. But Ryan McDonagh produced a moment of extraordinary skill late in the third period to hand Washington a 3-2 loss.

With 3:16 remaining in a taut game that appeared destined for overtime, McDonagh sped into the offensive zone, collected a pass from Ryan Johansen on his forehand, went airborne to avoid the leg of Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren as he crossed the crease, then found the puck again on his backhand and tucked it into the far corner of the net as he went sliding into the boards.

McDonagh said afterward it was a set play that “kind of lost its way.” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette was unhappy his team allowed itself to get caught out by McDonagh’s rush.

“They got numbers on the rush and took advantage of it,” Laviolette said.

The visitors made the dazzling goal hold up, handing the Capitals (22-14-6) their first regulation loss since Dec. 15. It also ended Washington’s nine-game point streak.

“Both teams were competing hard and there wasn’t a lot of room out there to make plays,” defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk said. “You just have to accept that and get pucks in deep. I thought we played pretty good, just didn’t find a way to see it through.”

The game matched a pair of teams playing the second half of a back-to-back (both coming off wins), though it was hard to tell. The contest was knotted at 2 entering the third period. The Capitals had a prime power-play opportunity after Lars Ellar drew a holding penalty with 9:43 remaining, but failed to convert. Washington was 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Thomas Novak gave the Predators (18-14-6) an early lead with a wrister from inside the right circle only 4:10 into the game. The Capitals answered a little more than five minutes later when Sonny Milano tapped in a rebound goal at the right post just after the power play expired.

It was Milano’s fourth goal in his past eight games. The young forward, who the Capitals signed in mid-October to a one-year, $750,000 deal, continued his run of strong play, especially in the offensive zone, getting to pucks with speed and finishing with flare. He was double-shifted later in the game.

Yakov Trenin put the visitors back up, 2-1, with 4:51 left in the first after he batted a rebound out of midair and past Lindgren (18 saves).

Lindgren kept Washington in the game with a string of stellar saves in the second, including a sequence of three consecutive stops, one with his arm after he lost his stick.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel made up for two early minor penalties with a goal midway through the second period, tying the game at 2 with 8:53 left. He deked past Nino Niederreiter and then put the puck through the legs of Nashville netminder Kevin Lankinen (30 saves) for the equalizer.

Here is what else to know about Friday’s loss:

Protas healthy scratch

Aliaksei Protas was a healthy scratch for the first time. Protas, who turned 22 on Friday, has played in 41 games this season and scored three goals to go with seven assists while playing primarily on the fourth line for the past month.

The Capitals could send Protas down to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., as soon as Saturday to make room for the imminent return of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson. Protas, because of his age and contract status, does not need to clear waivers before he is loaned to Hershey.

Wilson and Backstrom still out

While Backstrom and Wilson did not dress for Friday’s game, there remains hope that one — or both — forwards will play at home Sunday against Columbus. Laviolette remained vague on their status Friday afternoon.

“We’ll see where things are at. See after [Friday night] where everything’s at with them [Saturday] and go from there,” Laviolette said.

Backstrom is coming back from hip resurfacing surgery in the offseason; Wilson is recovering from a torn left ACL.

“They’ve been practicing in full, skating in full, contact in full, everything’s been full for them,” Laviolette said of the pair. “They’re just in the same mode of continuing to push to get to where they want to be [and] where we want them to be.”

Aube-Kubel’s case

While Aube-Kubel was dinged for two minor penalties in the first period — one for holding, one for roughing — he scored for the second time in as many games in the second period, giving him his first two goals in a Capitals’ sweater.

“He got going again,” Laviolette said. “Just his speed and he’s got a skill level to him. He brings a physical presence, and it was a big goal at the time.”

Aube-Kubel’s roster status could be in jeopardy with the expected returns of Wilson and Backstrom.

Mantha’s minutes

Anthony Mantha was again on the fourth line, this time skating next to Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway. The forward, who is making $5.7 million this season and next, had just 9:48 of ice time and has one goal in his past 11 games.

