An inside look at how the Commanders’ season fell apart

It’s never one thing. Never just one play, one mistake or one missed call. The Washington Commanders’ fall out of playoff contention happened swiftly, leaving fans and players in shock. After starting 1-4, the Commanders had a 7-5 record at the beginning of December and appeared primed for a postseason run.

Until they weren’t.

In four games — a tie with the New York Giants in Week 13, then three consecutive losses after the bye — the Commanders let a playoff berth slip away and raised more questions about their future.

Coach Ron Rivera, along with his coordinators and many of his players, have pointed to a multitude of problems that led to their regression. But when boiled down, a handful of moments — moments that point toward bigger problems — were turning points in the season.

Dec. 4: The Slayton catch

In the first meeting with the Giants, the Commanders pulled ahead early with scores on back-to-back drives. But after their third series sputtered early in the second quarter, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, on a play-action fake, launched a deep pass to wide receiver Darius Slayton along the left sideline.

Fifty-five yards.

Four plays later, the Giants were in the end zone to tie the game at 10-10, quashing Washington’s early momentum.

Their margin has always been thin in Washington’s wins and losses, and that break — combined with turnovers, penalties and shoddy third-down play — turned what could’ve been a season-defining win into the start of a spiral.

“It really is kind of who we are,” Rivera said. “We play close games, we play tight games, you get some breaks, you don’t get some breaks.”

Absences of Curl and St-Juste

Chase Young’s 14-game absence was the most discussed injury loss of the season for the Commanders. But it wasn’t the most impactful.

Kam Curl, a former seventh-round pick who has become one of Washington’s finest players, missed two games at the start of the season because of a thumb injury. The Commanders allowed 123 and 191 rushing yards in those games, respectively.

Curl also missed the past two games, against the 49ers and Browns, because of an ankle injury. In those games, Washington allowed nine plays of 25 yards or more, including five for touchdowns. San Francisco rushed for 153 yards (5.9 per carry), Cleveland for 146 (4.9). Curl’s absence was especially noticeable against San Francisco, whose star tight end, George Kittle, collected 120 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“He’s a little bit of an air traffic controller,” Rivera said of Curl. “He can help get guys lined up, and he’s one of those guys that thinks very quickly on his feet.”

More significant: Curl plays multiple positions. He can cover as a deep safety, drop down in the box as a pseudo linebacker and make the tackles as one of the team’s more consistent run stoppers.

Last week against Cleveland, Benjamin St-Juste was also sidelined, testing Washington’s depth. The Commanders used a committee to try to replace its missing defensive backs but struggled to re-create their success.

“It might have slowed Jack [Del Rio] down a little bit because they’d been very creative with the things that they’d been able to do using Kam’s ability,” Rivera said. “And then with Benjamin, not having the top corner out there, it does stress you a little bit.”

Dec. 18: Thibodeaux’s strip sack and score

The Commanders came off a bye in Week 15 with a chance to seal a postseason berth. Instead, they appeared out of sorts in their second meeting with the Giants, a 20-12 loss.

The first dagger, again, came early in the second quarter.

With the Commanders backed up to their own 10-yard line, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux bull-rushed left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to get to quarterback Taylor Heinicke. As Heinicke pulled back to throw the ball, Thibodeaux swiped it out of his hand, then quickly scooped it up at the one-yard line and ran it in for a touchdown.

Later in the fourth quarter, Heinicke was strip sacked again in critical territory, this time at New York’s 5-yard line. The turnover killed another red-zone opportunity and led to more points for Washington’s opponent. The Giants’ ensuing field goal sealed their win.

Dec. 18: A bad call and a no call

The Commanders committed enough errors in their second meeting with the Giants to lose the game. But in the final minute, when they stood at the Giants’ one-yard line while trailing 20-12, officials erased their efforts to tie the game.

On third and one, running back Brian Robinson Jr. charged into the end zone, but officials flagged receiver Terry McLaurin for an illegal formation. The sideline official ruled McLaurin was significantly off the line of scrimmage.

The game film shows McLaurin pointing to the sideline official to verify he was at the line. After inching forward, he pointed back to the official for approval, then gave a thumbs-up. McLaurin told reporters he’d heard the official tell him he was good. Then a flag was thrown.

Two plays later, with the Commanders facing fourth and six from the 6-yard line, Heinicke’s pass to Curtis Samuel fell incomplete. Cornerback Darnay Holmes hugged Samuel in coverage, but no flag was thrown.

Dec. 24 and Jan. 1: Wentz, take two

Rivera was still hot about the officiating from a week earlier when his team took the field at Levi’s Stadium on Christmas Eve. The Commanders’ afternoon in the sun did little to assuage his frustration, but it did prompt a decision Rivera may regret for years.

After a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers, Rivera benched Heinicke for Carson Wentz, who led the Commanders on a quick scoring drive and showed just enough to lead Rivera to think he was the better option for a must-win game against the Cleveland Browns.

“We were 0-2-1 in the last three games, and the way he performed in that last quarter against San Francisco … I was feeling pretty comfortable with him, pretty confident that he’d come out and would be able to do that again,” Rivera said. "… I didn’t expect it to play out the way it did.”

Heinicke, outside of the two turnovers, was efficient against the 49ers, going 13-of-18 for a 114.6 rating. But those turnovers, combined with the two against the Giants in Week 15, were seemingly the tipping points.

Eight days later, Wentz threw three interceptions against the Browns and jogged off the field to a round of boos at FedEx Field following Washington’s 24-10 loss. The Packers’ blowout win over the Vikings later that evening erased any lingering hope the Commanders had for the playoffs.

“I was relatively optimistic in terms of dealing with what Carson could do,” Rivera reiterated this week. “I thought we could run the ball. I think we could have run the ball a little bit better even though we did run it well. And I think that could have helped us a little bit more.”

Looking back

When asked to reflect on their past four games, Commanders coaches and players have shifted the conversation to the entire season. They noted the rise of young players, including safety Darrick Forrest and St-Juste, who played sparingly last season. They recalled their 6-1 stretch in the middle of the season. They emphasized the talent on offense, especially at receiver, and the play of the defensive line.

But they couldn’t overlook the quarterback shuffling or the missed opportunities.

“I feel like there’s been some moments where we’ve really looked like we’re going to turn a corner,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. “We didn’t do the things that we wanted to do this year. … I’m accountable for that as much as anybody.”

So now what?

The Commanders plan to start rookie quarterback Sam Howell — the eighth starter to play for Washington during Rivera’s tenure — Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, then evaluate everything in an offseason that could reasonably include changes to the coaching staff, yet another search for a quarterback and a deeper dive into the missing parts of this attempted rebuild.

