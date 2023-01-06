Damar Hamlin spoke to his team after breathing tube was removed overnight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The doctors treating Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at a Cincinnati hospital have removed his breathing tube as part of his recovery, the Bills said Friday. The development comes one day after Hamlin’s doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Hamlin had made “substantial improvement” as part of a “fairly remarkable recovery” after he collapsed during the Bills’ game Monday night in Cincinnati and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight,” the Bills said in a statement. “He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.



His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

The Bills said Hamlin, 24, spoke to the team remotely Friday.

“Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches,” the Bills said. “What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys.’”

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Doctors said Thursday that Hamlin being able to breathe on his own would be an important next step in his recovery.

“There are many, many steps still ahead of him,” Timothy Pritts, a professor in the department of surgery at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, said at a news conference. “From our standpoint, we would like to see him continue to improve, to be completely breathing on his own and then to be ready to be discharged from the hospital.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

​

GiftOutline Gift Article