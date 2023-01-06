Marcio Freire, who conquered giant Jaws wave, dies in surfing fall

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brazilian surfing star Marcio Freire was killed Thursday while riding giant waves on the central coast of Portugal, according to the local maritime authority. Freire, 47, was best-known to surfing fans around the world as one of the Mad Dogs, a group of Brazilian surfers celebrated in a 2016 documentary for conquering Jaws, a giant surf break in Hawaii.

At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, a water accident was reported at Praia do Norte, a beach in Nazare known for its surfing conditions, according to local officials. The National Maritime Authority in Portugal said in a statement that a 47-year-old Brazilian man, whom they later confirmed was Freire, died “after falling while practicing surfing in Praia do Norte.” He was practicing tow-in surfing when he fell, according to Reuters. That technique uses artificial assistance, such as a watercraft, that allows surfers to catch faster-moving waves better than if they were paddling by hand.

The rescuers found Freire in cardiorespiratory arrest, the maritime agency said, noting how first-responders started resuscitation once they got him back to land but could not save the surfer.

The waves in Nazare have been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as some of the largest ever surfed. World records for the biggest wave have been set at Nazare three times since 2011. The most recent record was set in 2020, when German surfer Sebastian Steudtner rode an 86-foot wave at Nazare.

Though there have been accidents at the big-wave location, authorities said Freire’s death is believed to be the first surfing fatality in Nazare.

Born in Salvador, Bahia, on Brazil’s northeastern coast, Freire started surfing in the summer of 1985 when he was 9.

“I remember I got my brother’s old board because he had just got a new one,” Freire recalled in a 2017 interview with TowSurfer.com. “I just wanted my own board and I wanted to learn to surf.”

He later moved to Hawaii with the goal of surfing the big waves on the outer reefs of Oahu and Maui, according to TowSurfer.com. For Freire, who said he prided himself on thinking positive thoughts and staying calm in the face of a giant swell, the bigger the wave meant the bigger the reward.

“It is a special vibe when I’m going down the line fast on a monster wave,” he told the website. “It is the adrenaline that runs through my veins that keeps me wanting more.” He added: “During the big days, I feel very connected to the earth and the universe. It is then that I feel most alive!”

Videos of some of his rides have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube. In 2015, he was nominated for “Wipeout of the Year” by the World Surf League for one of his rides at Jaws in Maui.

He followed that up with a nomination for “Billabong Ride of the Year” in 2016, when he finally conquered Jaws.

Freire rose to fame through the 2016 documentary “Mad Dogs.” The film chronicled how he and two of his Brazilian friends, Danilo Couto and Yuri Soledade, decided to challenge the giant waves of Jaws without jet ski support, rescue teams or life jackets, which was unheard-of at the time.

News of Freire’s death devastated the surfing community. Riders remembered him for his incredible skill and kindness toward his fellow surfers.

“He surfed all day with a big smile on his face,” big-wave surfer Nic von Rupp wrote, according to Reuters. “That’s how I’ll keep him in my memory. Legend.”

Photographer Fred Pompermayer echoed the sentiment, saying Freire “was such a happy spirit, always with a smile on his face.” Surfer Matt Meola noted to SurferToday.com how Freire changed the outlook of big-wave surfing for what he and his Mad Dog brethren did at Jaws.

“Marcio and the Mad Dogs changed big-wave surfing forever,” he said. “They were such an inspiration for me and so many others.”

